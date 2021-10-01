Nearly all SIH employees have complied with vaccine mandate

CARBONDALE — SIH has announced that 97.4 percent of the organization’s employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Rosslind Rice, communications coordinator for SIH, said that percentage does not include employees at Harrisburg Medical Center. She was waiting on those numbers Friday afternoon.

On Aug. 18, SIH issued a statement saying it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees as a condition of their employment. This mandate included employees of SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Harrisburg Medical Center, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, and more than 30 outpatient and specialty practice facilities.

On Aug. 26, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order (COVID-19 Executive Order No. 87) requiring COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare and education professionals, as well as for students and state employees. It was effective immediately.

The deadline for initial doses of the vaccine was Wednesday. Employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 8.

“Our values are not transitory; they are cast in stone. We are committed to providing a safe place for our staff to work and for our patients to receive care,” SIH President and CEO Rex Budde said.

SIH also reported that 160 employees, plus 60 at Harrisburg Medical Center, have voluntarily resigned or have had their employment terminated for lack of compliance with the vaccine mandate.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, SIH had 3,600 employees.

Rice said the organization had openings for 500 staff positions for months. Today, they are advertising more than 600 positions. Most of these are not related to the vaccination mandate.

SIH is not releasing the number of employees who have requested religious or medical exemptions or the number of exemptions they have granted.

Liberty Counsel, a religious rights organization, recently sent a letter to SIH demanding they grant religious exemptions for seven employees. They gave SIH a deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday to answer their demands.

SIH is a not-for-profit health care system serving Southern Illinois.

