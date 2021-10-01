 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Nearly all SIH employees have complied with vaccine mandate

CARBONDALE — SIH has announced that 97.4 percent of the organization’s employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Rosslind Rice, communications coordinator for SIH, said that percentage does not include employees at Harrisburg Medical Center. She was waiting on those numbers Friday afternoon.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut life expectancy by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a new study. The study, published by Oxford University, claims that life expectancy fell by more than six months compared with 2019. 22 out of the 29 countries analyzed saw a reduction in life expectancy in comparison to previous years. "The fact that our results highlight such a large impact that is directly attributable to COVID-19 shows how devastating a shock it has been for many countries," Dr. Ridhi Kashyap. Overall, men saw a greater drop in life expectancy in most countries in comparison to women. The largest decline was seen in American men, who saw their life expectancy fall by 2.2 years relative to 2019. Men saw a reduction of over a year in 15 countries in comparison to women in 11 countries. COVID-19 wiped out the progress on mortality that the world had made in the previous 5.6 years.

On Aug. 18, SIH issued a statement saying it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees as a condition of their employment. This mandate included employees of SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Harrisburg Medical Center, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, and more than 30 outpatient and specialty practice facilities.

On Aug. 26, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order (COVID-19 Executive Order No. 87) requiring COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare and education professionals, as well as for students and state employees. It was effective immediately.

SIH: More people treated with monoclonal antibodies to prevent COVID-19 hospital stays

The deadline for initial doses of the vaccine was Wednesday. Employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 8.

“Our values are not transitory; they are cast in stone. We are committed to providing a safe place for our staff to work and for our patients to receive care,” SIH President and CEO Rex Budde said.

People are also reading…

SIH also reported that 160 employees, plus 60 at Harrisburg Medical Center, have voluntarily resigned or have had their employment terminated for lack of compliance with the vaccine mandate.

web-file-SIH

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale pictured Sept. 1, 2021.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, SIH had 3,600 employees.

Rice said the organization had openings for 500 staff positions for months. Today, they are advertising more than 600 positions. Most of these are not related to the vaccination mandate.

SIH is not releasing the number of employees who have requested religious or medical exemptions or the number of exemptions they have granted.

Religious freedom group says Southern Illinois Healthcare is being unlawful

Liberty Counsel, a religious rights organization, recently sent a letter to SIH demanding they grant religious exemptions for seven employees. They gave SIH a deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday to answer their demands.

SIH is a not-for-profit health care system serving Southern Illinois. 

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eric Hargan jobs advisory board at SIU School of Medicine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News