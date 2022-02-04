New cases of COVID-19 falling in Southern Illinois

The week-to-week numbers of new COVID-19 cases are falling in most counties in Southern Illinois.

Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope and Union counties saw their new cases decline Thursday for the first time since Dec. 30, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Alexander had 56 new cases, down from 109 new cases last week. Hardin saw 121 new cases, down from 141. Massac logged 176 new cases from last week’s 319. Union had 325 new cases after 441 last week.

Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White and Williamson counties all saw a second week of declining numbers of new COVID cases.

In Jackson County, the number of new cases fell to 747 from last week’s 1,178. Franklin County saw 593 new cases, down from 868. Williamson County dropped to 1,148 new cases from the previous week’s total of 1,848. Saline County also dropped to 397 from 572. Pulaski logged 68 new cases after 125 the prior week.

Both Jefferson and Perry counties, which saw their numbers decline Jan. 27, saw a rise this week.

Jefferson County had 766 new cases this week. They had 680 new cases for the week ending Jan. 27 and 747 the week ending Jan. 20.

Perry County had 551 new cases for the week ending Feb. 3. Their total for the week ending Jan. 27 was 492, with 590 new cases Jan. 20.

Positivity rates in both counties fell even though new case numbers were up. Jefferson County’s positivity rate for Feb. 3 was 11.16%, down from 14.38% on Jan. 27. Perry County’s positivity rate fell to 14.88% Feb. 3, from 25.35% on Jan. 27.

Positivity rates fell in Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Massac, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, Washington and Williamson counties also fell.

The positivity rates in Johnson, Pope and White counties continued to rise this week even though the numbers of new cases fell in these counties.

Johnson County landed at an 11.36% positivity rate after a rate of 10.03% Jan. 27.

In Pope County, the current positivity rate rose slightly to 27.83% for the current week after a rate of 27.55% on Jan. 27.

White County reached a 21.07% positivity rate after the previous week’s 19.88% positivity rate.

The state of Illinois is reporting a significant decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide. They reported 60,389 new cases in the week ending Feb. 3. That number is less than half of the previous week’s 123,812 new cases.

The state also confirmed an additional 608 deaths since Jan. 28.

The state’s preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from for the week ending Feb. 3 is 8%.

SIH officials confirmed Friday that the number of people seeking tests has decreased with the winter weather. The staff doing those tests has been dedicated and shown up to make them available.

The numbers of tests for this week will not be available until Monday afternoon.

As always, health officials remind everyone the best way to help prevent the coronavirus disease is still wearing a mask, watching your social distance and washing your hands.

More case numbers and positivity rates are available in The Southern’s COVID chart, available at www.thesouthern.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.