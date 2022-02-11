New COVID-19 cases fall as omicron transmissions decline in Southern Illinois

The rates of new cases of COVID-19 continue to fall across Southern Illinois. Every Southern Illinois regional county saw a decrease in their weekly new case counts over last week.

In Jackson County, the number of new cases fell to 339 on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 747 on Feb. 3, according to Illinois Department of Public health data.

Union County logged 94 new cases Feb. 20 compared to 325 new cases on Feb. 3. Williamson County had 395, down from from 1,848.

Franklin followed suit with 257 new cases Feb. 10, down from 593.

The only counties that saw rising numbers of cases last week were Jefferson and Perry counties. But this week, Jefferson County fell to 233 cases from 766 cases. Perry County logged 137 new cases Feb. 10 from 551 new cases Feb. 3.

The numbers of new cases in Jackson, Hardin and Washington counties fell to its lowest since Dec. 30. The numbers of new cases in Alexander, Pope and Pulaski counties are only a few cases above their numbers for Dec. 30.

Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, is optimistic.

“The number of new cases has been falling three weeks now,” he said.

Jackson County had 214 new cases per day the week of Jan. 16-22, which was its highest count. They fell to 145 the week ending Jan. 29, falling again to 76 new cases per day last week. Hagston estimates they could get to somewhere between 40 and 50 new cases this week, which ends tomorrow.

Hagston said the numbers are a good indication that transmission is slowly falling across the area.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced this week he would end Illinois’ mask mandates Feb. 28 in most settings. Masks will still be required in schools, in federal buildings and other places the federal administration controls, and during transportation on buses and airplanes.

While many Southern Illinois residents have ditched their masks or want to do so, Hagston is asking everyone to be a little more cautious.

“I have the luxury of only looking at factors in public health, and I would recommend people wear masks,” Hagston said.

He added that by March we may be able to remove masks in some settings. Officials, including the governor, need to be able to ratchet a system of mandates based on transmission rates, vaccination and new infections.

He believes that “ratcheting” of COVID mitigations is hard for people to understand. Some people don’t understand why they have to wear a mask today, do not need it on Feb. 28, and may be asked to wear masks again in a few months. The message is unclear, but it is what is needed.

More COVID case and positivity rates are available at www.thesouthern.com, where weekly data is compiled each Thursday.

