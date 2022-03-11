 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to fall across Southern Illinois

  • 0

The numbers of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases continues to fall across the region.

Eight counties have numbers low enough for the state to withhold actual data due to privacy concerns. Those counties are: Alexander, Hamilton, Hardin, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Union and Washington.

Several counties have fewer than 20 new cases for the past week. They are: Franklin County with 16 new cases, Massac with 15 new cases and White with 13 new cases.

Williamson County had 72 new cases reported March 10, which is the highest number of new cases for the past week. Jackson County had 44 new cases reported. They were followed closely by Saline County, with 36 new cases.

The number of new COVID-19 cases for other counties included: Johnson County, 32 new cases; Perry County, 27 new cases; and Jefferson County, 26 new cases.

In SIH's weekly update, which was sent Thursday, they reported 16 hospitalized patients who were positive for COVID-19 and one patient under investigation of having the virus.

People are also reading…

For comparison, SIH had 28 patients who were positive for COVID-19 and two under investigation on March 3.

Through overdoses and wake-up calls, Marion man tells story of overcoming addiction

That total of 16 patients included nine patients in SIH Herrin Hospital and seven in SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The patient under investigation is in Herrin Hospital.

Some Southern Illinois counties have improved risk levels on the Centers for Disease Control’s map of COVID-19. On March 10, 11 counties were listed as green or low risk for COVID-19, with five counties listed as yellow or moderate risk and one at orange or high risk.

Individual counties were listed as follows:

Green: Alexander, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, Washington and White counties.

Yellow: Franklin, Jackson, Massac, Perry and Williamson counties.

Orange: Johnson County.

Carbondale Community Arts gets new name, space: Artspace 504

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 8,519 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease since March 4, including 149 deaths.

They also reported that a total of 21,217,198 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of March 10.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% are boosted, according to data from the CDC.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

SIU Horticulture Club does well in competition

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where do I need a mask in Southern Illinois?

Where do I need a mask in Southern Illinois?

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate was lifted for most locations. That means Illinoisans can shop, eat at a restaurant or work in offices without wearing a mask — or does it?

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News