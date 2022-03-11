New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to fall across Southern Illinois

The numbers of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases continues to fall across the region.

Eight counties have numbers low enough for the state to withhold actual data due to privacy concerns. Those counties are: Alexander, Hamilton, Hardin, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Union and Washington.

Several counties have fewer than 20 new cases for the past week. They are: Franklin County with 16 new cases, Massac with 15 new cases and White with 13 new cases.

Williamson County had 72 new cases reported March 10, which is the highest number of new cases for the past week. Jackson County had 44 new cases reported. They were followed closely by Saline County, with 36 new cases.

The number of new COVID-19 cases for other counties included: Johnson County, 32 new cases; Perry County, 27 new cases; and Jefferson County, 26 new cases.

In SIH's weekly update, which was sent Thursday, they reported 16 hospitalized patients who were positive for COVID-19 and one patient under investigation of having the virus.

For comparison, SIH had 28 patients who were positive for COVID-19 and two under investigation on March 3.

That total of 16 patients included nine patients in SIH Herrin Hospital and seven in SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The patient under investigation is in Herrin Hospital.

Some Southern Illinois counties have improved risk levels on the Centers for Disease Control’s map of COVID-19. On March 10, 11 counties were listed as green or low risk for COVID-19, with five counties listed as yellow or moderate risk and one at orange or high risk.

Individual counties were listed as follows:

Green: Alexander, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, Washington and White counties.

Yellow: Franklin, Jackson, Massac, Perry and Williamson counties.

Orange: Johnson County.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 8,519 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease since March 4, including 149 deaths.

They also reported that a total of 21,217,198 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of March 10.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% are boosted, according to data from the CDC.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

