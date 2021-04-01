New procedure helps save Du Quoin woman from colorectal cancer

“It was quite a shock, but I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Tanios said she would have reached stage 4 if another two or three months had passed before she saw a doctor.

“Anyone with an iron deficiency at age 50 or older needs to have a full evaluation of their abdomen to make sure they do not have cancer,” he said. “I can fix an iron deficiency in four weeks, but I need to know why it happened.”

Shankar said Mays needed surgery to remove the tumor. After discussing her case, it was decided that she would also have HIPEC or hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy.

HIPEC is a treatment that pumps heated chemotherapy drugs into a patient’s abdomen. Once the drugs are in place, the patient is put into different positions and staff shakes their belly to make sure the chemo reaches all parts of the abdomen. The procedure lasts about 90 minutes. HIPEC comes into contact and kills individual cancer cells.

“If I didn’t do HIPEC, she would be at very high risk for a reoccurrence of her cancer,” Shankar said. “Intravenous chemotherapy can only do so much.”