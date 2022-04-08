New SIH Urgent Care opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — SIH officials hosted a ribbon cutting and reception Friday for its new Urgent Care center in Harrisburg.

SIH Urgent Care will be housed inside the same building as SIH Work Care at 901 S. Commercial. Similar to its sister facility in Marion, urgent care will have extended hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will be open 365 days a year.

Don Hutson, administrator of Harrisburg Medical Center, said planning for the facility really started in January 2020 when the hospital positioned itself to provide care for Saline County and the surrounding counties and began looking for partners. In August 2021, HRMC officially joined SIH.

“They are committed to healthcare in this region,” Hutson said.

The urgent care facility took about 18 months to complete.

Hutson said the day was to celebrate the new urgent care/work care, but added that he expects a stream of celebrations will follow as HRMC and SIH partner on new services.

Darrell Bryant, vice president of SIH Medical Group, said the urgent care will focus on quality care.

“We are very happy to bring this to Harrisburg,” Bryant said.

Verlinda Henshaw, SIH executive director of rehabilitation and urgent care, said the new urgent care will help relieve overcrowding in the emergency room at Harrisburg Regional Medical Center. It will also give patients a way to get care quicker than they can in the hospital emergency department.

SIH Urgent care is open to anything that is not life-threatening. That includes cuts, sprains, allergies, flu, fevers and even broken bones.

“It should help alleviate the wait times in the emergency room, but also in primary care,” Henshaw said.

She added that the goal is to provide door-to-door care for urgent care patients in 42 minutes, meaning that no one should be at the facility longer than 42 minutes. That is quicker than being worked in at your family doctor’s office.

“We know that people are busy and know that can prevent them from seeking medical care,” Henshaw said.

“The best thing we can do in healthcare is to get healthcare at the most appropriate location,” Hutson said.

Both Hutson and Henshaw said SIH Urgent Care will add another resource to a region that lacks adequate medical care. They predict it will also alleviate overcrowding in the ER from people seeking care for things that are not true emergencies.

The location is easy to access, too.

Hutson also was glad to see so many people from the Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and the community at the ribbon cutting and open house. They were able to see the facility and talk to Dr. Osama Afflaq, the facility’s medical director.

“We are pleased with the attendance at the ribbon cutting. It shows the community supports the new partnership between SIH and HRMC to care for people in the region,” Hutson said.

To reserve a spot at SIH Urgent Care in Harrisburg, visit www.sih.net/urgentcare. Walk-in appointments are available, too.

