'No doubt' omicron has infiltrated Southern Illinois, health official says

The state plans to ramp up staffing and assistance to local health departments to increase the availability of COVID vaccines, booster shots and testing in Illinois.

The move comes as the state has the highest surge of COVID cases since the pandemic started.

Only eight ICU beds are available in all of Region 5, which includes a large portion of Southern Illinois, according to IDPH. Statewide metrics show that 77% of hospital beds are occupied leaving only 23% available.

In all, 404 ICU beds are open and 2,561 are in use.

Gov. J.B. Pritkzer in a press conference Monday announced the response after a wave of new cases attributed to the omicron variant. The changes include expanding the state’s Community-Based Testing Sites from operating four days a week to six. That includes the one at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, which will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Jan. 3.

More than 100 workers will be sent to regional vaccination sites.

Local healthcare officials say the help is essential and will fill gaps as they arise.

Bart Hagston, administrator of the Jackson County Health Department, said extra resources and staffing from the state for vaccination and testing during this time will only help.

“We are currently seeing a rapid increase in new cases, and experts predict this increase to last for one or more months,” Hagston said. “More cases impact healthcare providers from both the patient side and the staffing side. More patients will need care, but fewer providers may be available due to illness. Outside staffing resources can help fill that gap.”

Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital President Colleen Kannaday joined the governor virtually to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“I’ve heard many people say that they’re healthy, I want to ask you at this time to please think of your neighbor,” she said. “… Please think of your neighbors because this could be their child.”

The state is seeing an average of 500 new hospital admissions a day, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said. The number is double from roughly a month ago.

As of Dec. 23, the last data entry on IDPH’s website, Region 5 reported 340 new positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 7% in daily test positivity.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 combined, there were 88 cases bringing the county to 389 active cases.

Overall, there have been 9,193 cases in the county to date, with 115 related deaths, and 8,689 individuals have been released from isolation

There have been 177 omicron cases since the variant was detected in Illinois within the last few weeks, according to the state data. The variant arrived in the U.S. around Thanksgiving and is now the dominant coronavirus strain, although data suggests a higher rate of transmission hasn’t led to more hospitalizations or deaths.

Hagston said while he doesn't know of any omicron cases in the county yet, he has no doubt it has already crept its way into the region.

“I have no doubt cases of this new variant are present throughout the region, based upon it being previously detected elsewhere in the region, the rapidity of this variant’s transmission, and based upon reporting by SIH last week on 'S gene dropout' in some of their specimens,” Hagston said.

The McLean County Health Department was closed on Monday, so no new county numbers were available. The department plans to resume updates on Tuesday.

The state will be providing surge staffing to local health departments and hospitals to help with vaccination, testing and care efforts, Pritzker said. That includes using the state’s existing contracts of surge health care staffing. There is also the possibility of utilizing U.S. Army medical personnel, something that has been done in other states but not so far in Illinois.

Hospital administrators from across the state joined the governor and Ezike, either in person in Chicago or virtually. All said they were seeing a surge of cases and hospitalizations in their systems and a continued emotional toll on health care workers.

Kannaday hopes the strength of Central Illinois’ communities will help encourage people to get vaccinated to keep their neighbors safe, she said.

The rise in COVID cases has state health experts worried. The increase means that there is less space and staff for those who come to the hospital for non-COVID reasons.

“Every single event being held during this holiday season, will have one or two uninvited, unwanted guests: delta and or omicron. One or both could be there,” she said. "I'm not saying this to scare. I'm just saying this for people to be aware, but how we entertain that guest depends on us."

Said Pritzker: “If we are forced to move to a crisis standard of care in our hospitals, it will be because massive numbers of unvaccinated people chose to let others go without quality care, (and) even more people will die. If you are choosing not to be vaccinated for some non-medical reason, please change your mind.”

While early data from outside the state suggests the omicron variant may tend to cause less severe illness, that is not a reason to not take steps against contracting it or spreading it, Ezike said.

“Let’s try to prevent that hospitalization in the first place, whether it’s a mild one or a severe one,” she said.

The Jackson County Health Department is providing COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters and pediatric doses, Monday through Friday by appointment. The CDC recommends Pfizer or Moderna booster for everyone ages 16 or older so long as it has been 6 months since the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months since a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

To schedule an appointment please visitwww.jchdonline.org or call 618-684-3143.

The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this story.

