Nurse Connie Bergfeld shares her story about surviving breast cancer

CARBONDALE — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October, SIH Breast Center Medical Director Dr. Catherine O’Connor wants all women to remember one thing:

“There are way more survivors of breast cancer than women who die of breast cancer,” Dr. O’Connor said.

On Friday, in Carbondale, she was joined by breast cancer survivor and SIH Nurse Connie Bergfeld who shared her story.

Bergfeld had a mammogram that was abnormal at The Breast Center in the University Mall in Carbondale. A second mammogram confirmed what the first one had found. She had a breast ultrasound. The result came in December: She had breast cancer.

“The nice thing about being here is we have everything right here. You don’t have to go anywhere else,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor did surgery to remove Bergfeld’s cancer in February. Because there is a plastic surgeon on staff, Bergfeld had reconstruction done at the same time.

“Cosmetically, she looks good,” O’Connor said.

Bergfeld had radiation treatment from April through May. She was done.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of. They did everything right here. Get a mammogram. They can save your life,” Bergfeld said.

O’Connor explained that women often fear the painful, breast-smashing mammogram of the past.

“This is not your grandma’s mammogram. It is not your grandma’s treatment,” she said.

Getting tested regularly can catch cancer early which results in easier treatment and better odds of survival.

Not only is a mammogram easier, O’Conner said that treatment has evolved, too. If cancers are caught early, that often eliminates the need for chemotherapy. Chemo is usually required in advanced cases of cancer.

She explained that some patients take drugs to prevent a return of cancer, but that is different than chemotherapy. Patients make take the preventative for a couple years to 10 years. Every patient is different.

For women in rural areas, access to breast cancer screening can be difficult. Women, as a rule, tend to put their needs last which includes visits to the doctor. Mammograms can be hard to find in rural areas.

The Breast Center uses 3D mammograms and can screen multiple patients at one time. She estimates they do about 50 mammograms each day at The Breast Center. SIH also has screening available in Marion and Harrisburg.

O’Connor said the 3D mammograms can be positioned in a way that makes the mammogram less painful. It is useful when there is thick or solid breast tissue.

The mammograms also decrease the need for further testing. The tests can be done at one time and read by a staff radiologist at the same time.

The Breast Center also has genetic testing available to patients at high risk and can talk about other cancers found in conjunction with the breast cancer genes.

“Everybody is nervous because they fear they’re going to find something. If there is something, let’s test it and treat it,” O’Connor said.

Bergfeld also has three sisters who have had breast cancer. They are all survivors.

“If I hadn’t been diagnosed early, I don’t know what would have happened,” she said.

Bergfeld said the more knowledge you have and the earlier you test, you can treat any cancer you find.

“Embarrassment will go away. Cancer doesn’t,” she said.

O’Connor also suggested women talk to their primary care doctors about screening. Many screening tests like mammograms were put on hold during the pandemic. Some women still haven’t caught up.

More information on treating breast cancer is available at sih.net.