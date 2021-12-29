Omicron likely in region; majority of SIH COVID-19 patients in ICU are unvaccinated

The majority of individuals on SIH’s ventilators and in the ICU being treated for COVID-19, are unvaccinated, according to a release from the healthcare system.

This week, SIH released a systemwide COVID-19 overview for Dec. 19-25, showing a disturbing trend in increased positivity rates and overall increased testing.

The hospital system’s positivity rate reached 17% — near the highest it’s been since this time last year when it reached 18%, SIH said in a release.

SIH reported 550 positive cases this past week― up 112 from the previous week― along with 39 hospital admissions, and 3,255 tests, up 65 from the previous week.

Meanwhile, SIH continues to test local COVID-19 positive samples for the “S-gene drop out / S-gene target failure” as an early indication of the new Omicron variant.

The most recent samples from SIH, tested late last week, suggests 42% of local COVID-19 cases are Omicron, up slightly from the week prior.

Rice said more samples will be tested towards the end of this week as SIH continues to assess the situation. She emphasized that these results are not confirmed Omicron cases — "as we must await formal sequencing from state labs, but this testing mechanism is being used as an early warning system for the Omicron variant."

In Jackson County, less than half of the population is fully vaccinated ― or 49.6% ― and only 11,316 people have received their booster, according to the CDC.

Williamson County’s vaccination rates are bleak, too, with only 52.5% of the population fully vaccinated. In the county, 12,417 individuals received boosters.

As of noon on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health's Region 5, which contains most of Southern Illinois, only had eight ICU beds available, according to IDPH.

Rosslind Rice, communications director for SIH, said the healthcare system is faced with staffing concerns in operating its testing sites. With the increase in demand, SIH had opened a third testing site.

“Our primary staffing issue is around testing - swabbing, (having) lab staff to assess results, and calling patients with positives,” Rice said. “We are always close to capacity in our ICUs across the SIH system and that remains unchanged. We continue to see inpatient (COVID-19) hospitalizations in addition to other hospitalizations for severe illness unrelated to COVID-19. We have not had to shut down surgeries that require critical care staff and beds.”

Rice said SIH does not yet know what assistance will be given to SIH from the state following the governor’s recent announcement that he will provide staffing assistance.

1) In terms of the breakdown of the variant, we do not know if our hospitalized patients are infected with the Delta or the Omicron variant.

The Jackson County Health Department is providing COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters and pediatric doses, Monday-Friday by appointment. To schedule an appointment visitwww.jchdonline.org or call 618-684-3143.

