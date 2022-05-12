'Practice makes perfect': Pregnant woman was focus of SIH's trauma drill in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — While many Southern Illinoisans were having breakfast or taking children to school, staff at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Jackson County Ambulance Service, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and BJC Outreach team were taking steps to ensure moms and babies get the best care by training in obstetric trauma.

At 8 a.m., Jackson County Ambulance Service pulled into the emergency department bay at Memorial Hospital with a simulated patient. The “patient” was a 37-year-old pregnant female who, according to the drill, had been shot in the chest. She was in fact, a life-sized doll carrying a removable fetus.

The patient was rolled into a trauma room in the emergency department. The simulated patient was assessed and suffered a cardiac arrest. Staff performed CPR. Dr. Sherry Jones did an emergency C-section to deliver the infant. Then the patient was sent to surgery for repair of her wounds.

The baby was to be transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis for further care.

The importance of this operation is that 20% of pregnant women are traumatized during pregnancy, and the fetal and maternal death rate is high,” Dr. Roy Danks, trauma medical director at Memorial Hospital, said.

While the hospital staff does not see a lot of pregnant women who have been shot, they do see several maternal traumas each month, most from motor vehicle crashes or falls.

Danks said a drill like the one Thursday helps the staff act as one team. That is really important when you bring in other areas of the hospital. Teams from the emergency department, trauma surgery, obstetrics and neonatology worked together to treat the simulated mother and baby.

“I think they did an excellent job,” Danks said.

Dr. Jones, an ob-gyn and medical director of labor and delivery at Memorial, said the trauma room is a little more chaotic during a drill because more people are there. The jobs and people performing them are pretty much the same as during a bona fide trauma case.

In a trauma during pregnancy, Jones said they try to save the mother first, so they can save both mom and baby. When the drill mom arrested, they delivered her baby. Then, the mother could have surgery for her gunshot wound.

“The secret for drills is that when something does not happen daily, you can get pretty rusty. With any skill, medicine, music or art, practice makes perfect,” Jones said.

Terri Pursell, director of women and children services at MHC, said a drill is educational for everyone who handles emergency situations and helps them put into practice what they have learned. She added that the hospital’s relationship with BJC is great.

“I think they did a good job,” Pursell said. “We worked really well together and everyone had delineated roles.”

She also said they could improve some internal notifications and other things.

Jan Chandarlas, peri-natal outreach coordinator for BJC, said collaboration with other hospitals is very important. Some Southern Illinois hospitals don’t even deliver babies, but they have moms show up in labor.

“The more drills you have with nurses, the more you can get ready,” she said. “We have a great partnership with Carbondale, and it creates a friendly working environment.”

