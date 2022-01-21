Pritzker, Planned Parenthood announce regional care, logistics center in Fairview Heights

Approaching the 49th anniversary of Roe V. Wade, reproductive healthcare providers in Missouri and Illinois are preparing for a world without it.

With more restrictive laws surrounding abortion, Hope Clinic in Granite City and the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights have seen an increase in patients seeking care from other states.

On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker, along with healthcare providers, announced the opening of a regional logistic and care center for reproductive health in Fairview Heights, increasing abortion access for those living in Southern Illinois and Missouri.

The Regional Logistics Center is located in a Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights and will provide and expand care to those leaving other states to seek abortions in Illinois.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood in the St. Louis Region, said if Roe is struck down, the clinic would expect to see an additional 14,000 patients from outside their service area in the first year.

“In our bi-state region, a post-Roe reality arrived years ago,” Rodriguez said. “For people with low-income, people of color and those who live in rural communities, the legal right to an abortion has never guaranteed access.”

Missouri already severely restricts access to abortion and is one of 12 states in the nation with a “trigger” law that could immediately ban abortion if Roe V. Wade is overturned.

“Since 2019, patients who visit our Illinois health centers now consistently represent at least seven states in our region because of similarly restrictive landscapes that have pushed abortion access out of reach,” Rodriguez said.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, data from 2019 shows Illinois cared for 10% more patients who came from out of state.

Southern Illinois in particular would see an increase in patients if the ruling is overturned, because of its proximity with Missouri, according to Planned Parenthood.

The center will partner with Hope Clinic in Granite City. Hope and the clinic in Fairview Heights have already invested $10 million to increase clinical capacity and infrastructure in order to prepare for a post-Roe reality, according to their report.

The center will help to provide logistical support to those in need, including providing transportation.

“This is truly life-saving and life-changing work for patients here in Illinois and throughout the nation,” Pritzker said. “With reproductive rights under attack across the United States, it's never been more vital for the state of Illinois to ensure access to reproductive services. On the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we all thought we would be vigorously celebrating this important milestone. And instead, we're forced to contend with the very real possibility that there may not be a 50th anniversary of this fundamental right,” Pritzker said.

Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton said the new center is what it looks like to stand up and fight back.

“Let's be loud and clear abortion restrictions endanger women. They force patients to travel 10s, 100s, 1000s of miles, empty their savings accounts or worst of all, turn to options that put their lives at risk, and none more so than those from rural or low income communities, young people, and of course, people of color,” Pritzker said.

