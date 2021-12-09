Public health officials see COVID-19 cases rise throughout Southern Illinois

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, according to Southern Illinois health departments.

Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, said the number of new cases in the county are starting to tick upwards.

“We expect that to continue through the holidays,” Hagston said.

Other health departments are seeing a rise in cases, too.

Southern Seven has 56 new cases in their seven counties, including 4 in Alexander, one in Hardin, 13 in Johnson, 11 in Massac, 5 in Pope, 4 in Pulaski and 18 in Union.

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting 69 new cases, 40 in Williamson County and 29 in Franklin County.

Although health officials expected the number of new cases to rise slightly after Thanksgiving, Hagston believes the rise we are seeing is more than just people getting together for the holidays. He believes other causes come in to play.

“We haven’t had a good sense throughout the pandemic of why we see case waves. The cycling of the virus may be play a part of why cases go up and down,” Hagston said.

Arien Hermann, Region V Hospital Coordinating Manager, said Region V has 12 ICU beds available, according to data from the EM Resource.

He said there is a little discrepancy between that number and the number the Illinois Department of Public Health is putting out. IDPH lists only four beds for our region, but Hermann said they did not include Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Salem Township Hospital and Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney in their list for the region.

“Whether there is 12 beds or four beds, there is a sharp increase in the COVID patients in ICU beds,” Hermann said. “We will probably see something like we saw in September.”

He added that we are seeing a lot of emergency department boarders again. In the past week, there were 12 one day and 17 another day.

Transfers are also becoming more difficult.

Hermann also wants to remind people that they are seeing a continued shortage of EMS providers, which also causes more issues with transfers. “It is more difficult to move people because of the shortage of staff,” he said.

What can you do to help?

“Well, we suggest people get vaccinated. If you are eligible for a booster, get boosted,” Hagston said.

According to the CDC’s latest guidelines, anyone 18 or older should get a booster six months after then second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or 2 months after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He added that distancing and face masks still work.

“A lot of people have forgotten about those at this point in the game, but they are still effective,” Hagston said.

He continued by saying people want to return to their lives before the pandemic, and so does he.

“We at public health see new cases roll in each day and see those on quarantine,” He said.

Jackson County Health Department has a vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday. Hagston said appointments are still available and can be made at jchdonline.org.

