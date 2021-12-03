Rainbow Cafe to host free HIV/AIDS testing

Rainbow Cafe in Carbondale will be hosting free HIV/AIDS testing Friday night in honor of World AIDS day that took place on Dec. 1.

Testing will start at 6 p.m. and continue until just before 10 p.m. or as long as there are people to test, according to Carrie Vine, co-chair of Community Relations.

Rainbow Cafe is at 1320 Giant City Rd. Suite F in Carbondale.

Approximately 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and approximately 13% of them are not aware they are infected, according to data from the Jackson County Health Department.

Vine is part of a legislative committee with the AIDS Foundation of Chicago to get funding and support for the “Getting to Zero Illinois” initiative that aims to eliminate the virus in the state.

Vine said the most common way to test for the virus is via a blood sample.

“The most common test uses a drop of blood and a testing device. The person doing the testing is specially trained by IDPH to do HIV testing. Paperwork is filled out and then a small blood sample is taken from the finger,” Vine said. “But usually oral swabs are available for those that have aversions to needles.”

The test is confidential, certain demographic information will be shared with IDPH and those over the age of 12 can be tested.

To make the event happen, Rainbow Cafe is partnering with The Community Action Place, a group based in Murphysboro that uses proven public health strategies to assist people at the highest risk of HIV. Their website is www.tcapinc.org

When people can expect results depends on the test, Vine said, but most of the blood based tests take 3-5 minutes and the oral swab tests take approximately 15 minutes.

“Testing rates have been greatly impacted by COVID,” Vine said. “Nationwide there are about 40,000 new cases of HIV a year. This number is highly preventable. Testing is just one of the ways to help prevent HIV. One of the easiest ways to prevent HIV is to take PrEP; the once a day pill to prevent HIV. The easiest place right now to get PrEP prescribed is the Jackson County Health Department.”

HIV resources for the state of Illinois can be accessed here: https://hivcareconnect.com/

