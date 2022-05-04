 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Cross to Southern Illinois: Give blood now — then again this summer
Red Cross to Southern Illinois: Give blood now — then again this summer

The American Red Cross is encouraging donors who are eligible and available to give blood donation now, then give again during the summer.

Joe Zydlo, regional communications manager for the St. Louis Area Red Cross, said donors stepped up in January and February after the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. Donations in February were also slowed by three snowstorms.

Blood drive stock

“The need is constant. We are concerned as more people get out, will they remember to come back and donate blood?” Zydlo said.

It is not unusual to see blood donations drop in the summer and from Thanksgiving to the end of the year. Last summer brought a considerable drop, as people took vacations after being home during most of 2020. 

“If you are healthy and eligible, donate now and come back and donate in the summer,” Zydlo said.

He added that blood products have a shelf life. While whole blood can be stored 42 days, platelets only last five days. Zydlo said platelets are used for a variety of medical conditions, such as trauma, cancer and more.  

The Red Cross has added a little incentive for anyone who donates this spring. Donors who give blood, platelets or plasma through May 19 will be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Plus, those who give will also receive a $10 e-gift card.

Zydlo said they are always looking for blood drive hosts, as well as volunteers to help at local blood drives. Volunteers, known as Blood Drive Ambassadors, who help welcome and register donors, man the snack station and do other tasks. He added that volunteer opportunities can be in-person or done virtually.

Local opportunities to donated blood, include the following blood drives.

Today, May 5: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Road, Carterville

May 6: 2-6 p.m., Du Quoin High School, 500 E. South St., Du Quoin

May 9: 12:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, Monroe and Jefferson streets, Golconda

May 12: Noon-5 p.m., Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 N. Washington St., Du Quoin; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road, Murphysboro

May 13: 1-5 p.m., De Soto Village Hall, 210 W. Lincoln St., 4:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Penn Aluminum, 1117 N. Second St., Murphysboro

May 15: Noon-6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 890 Senior Ave., Vienna

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma or to find other blood drives, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

