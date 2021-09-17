Religious leaders call on Southern Illinoisans to 'love thy neighbor' — and get vaccinated

White evangelicals and Republicans are among the most likely to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine or be “vaccine hesitant,” according to survey data from the Public Religion Research Institute.

Religious leaders in Southern Illinois are working to change this.

Father Bob Flannery, of the Saint Francis Xavier Church in Carbondale, is encouraging his congregation to get the vaccine.

He said if Jesus were here, he would tell the community to love their neighbors.

“We are our brother and sister's keeper and we need to make sure that everybody is healthy and stays healthy,” Flannery said.

Flannery said it everyone's responsibility to take care of one another by getting vaccinated.

“I mean, you know if it were the flu pandemic back 100 years ago, people didn't bat an eye about getting the vaccine to be careful for themselves and others, and we need to take that responsibility ourselves,” Flannery said. “And the other thing is even the vaccinated people are getting breakthroughs, because there aren't enough other people getting vaccinated ... Even though the vaccinated don't get seriously ill, they still get it and get ill. And that probably wouldn't happen if more people were being vaccinated. So we have to do the right thing and take care of one another. It's really a responsibility of everyone.”

Swims said during the panel discussion, the church had medical professionals and people of color presenting the facts in a way to be very intentional about how to distribute the information because he said the virus had disproportionately impacted communities of color.

He said he recently sent out another email with information to the congregation about vaccine sites in the area, and it is something he regularly mentions during his Sunday sermons.

He said he and his wife are vaccinated and he would never ask people to do something he himself isn’t willing to do.

When asked for a religious or biblical reason to get the vaccine, Swims replied:

“You know, [...] I've seen this thing become a political thing. I've seen this become a religious thing, when really, it is just, it's the health crisis that we're in. Whether you are a believer or an unbeliever, we're in a health crisis. And we're trying to do what we can to keep each other safe. So I'm not going to be so quick to jump to a verse to help and help apply it to that. It's just that we're trying to keep everybody safe. We're in a health pandemic, regardless of what your religious beliefs are, regardless of what your political affiliation is, we're in a health crisis. What can we do to help keep each other safe? And to bring this thing to an end soon, hopefully.”

Faith-based approaches may increase vaccine acceptance among hesitant groups according to the research done by PRRI. Their study showed nearly four in ten hesitant Americans were influenced by faith-based approaches to vaccinations.

“About one in five Americans say they would, or did, in the case of those who have already received a vaccine, look to a religious leader for information when deciding whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the study.

Jackson County’s vaccination rate continues to climb at a slow pace, but the pace has increased recently. About 42.50% of Jackson County’s population is fully vaccinated, compared to 38% two months ago, Bart Hagston, administrator of the Jackson County Health Department said.

"Recent increases can be attributed to the Governor’s Executive Order, as well as employers who have mandated vaccines, plus some parents getting their children age 12 or above vaccinated for back to school."

Southern Illinois remains behind the rest of the state as far as vaccination rates go. The county with the fewest completed vaccinations is Alexander County at 20.34% as of Thursday, according to Illinois State Health Department data.

Vaccination rates for Southern Illinois’ other counties are as follows: Franklin, 41.02%; Gallatin, 42.92%; Hamilton, 32.77%; Hardin, 28.75%; Jackson, 48.77%; Johnson, 45.74%; Massac, 35.65%; Perry, 45.74%; Pope, 25.76%; Pulaski, 34.58%; Randolph, 45.98%; Saline, 42.05%; Union, 52.29%; White, 38.41%; and Williamson, 48.59%.

Information on how to get vaccinated and where to attend local vaccine clinics can be found here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.