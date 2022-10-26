Rex Budde tells senators, congressmen that SIH is losing money due to staff shortages

CARBONDALE — Rex Budde, president and CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare, spoke to 130 congressional staff members, hospital leaders and health care system officials about the financial shape of hospitals during a virtual town hall briefing sponsored by the American Hospital Association. Budde and others urged Congress and the Senate to help combat the rising financial issues within the U.S. health care system.

Budde was one of three health system leaders who testified during the briefing. The others were Malisha Patel, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land hospitals in Texas, and Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System.

Budde said health care looks a lot like it always has, but the business of health care is incredibly stressed financially.

“There was this perception that the worst of COVID is behind us, everything’s going to be fine and go back to normal. That was the perception at the state and federal levels, and many people’s perception,” Budde said. “What they didn’t understand is that the action of the staffing agencies have completely disrupted historical relationships between staff and hospitals.”

Using agency nurses is not new for SIH. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, SIH paid $75 per hour for an agency nurse. During the pandemic, they paid $230 per hour for that same agency nurse. He noted that the nurse does not get that entire cost. The agency takes a good portion of it.

“I believe the agencies manipulated the pandemic and grossly raised their fees,” Budde said, adding that they used their relationship to take staff out of the hospitals.

Hospitals now need to pay those nurses the agency wages so they will work their former jobs. Budde said the hospitals have to find nurses somewhere. Still, SIH is paying $130 to $140 per hour for agency nurses.

“We can’t afford that debt. The hospital is losing billions – literally billions of dollars,” Budde said.

He said Kauffman-Hall did a study that looked at the cost of running hospitals in 2022 versus 2021. They projected that the cost has increased by $135 billion.

“It’s a staggering, staggering number,” Budde said.

While Budde understands the motivation of nurses to go to an agency job at a personal level, he believes there is a disconnect to what those agencies have done to hospitals. Their rates are unaffordable.

In Illinois, four or five obstetrics units have closed because OB units lose money. Blessing Hospital closed its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa. Other hospitals have closed their intensive care units.

“We’re going to see less access to health care in this country,” Budde said.

SIH is doing what it can. A $200 million capital plan has been put on the shelf.

Budde said Memorial Hospital of Carbondale could stand to get a new emergency department because of the trauma center and growth. That was a big part of the expansion plan.

Another big component of their intended expansion is a new neurology center. They would bring neurologists and staff in different locations and create the center, like they have done for heart or cancer..

“We’re still trying to figure out how to do that, but it’s much more difficult,” Budde said. “Patients want state of the art. They want attractive facilities. They want us to create a better experience for them.”

Budde said that will have to be delayed.

That not only affects SIH as the largest employer in the region, it also affects other industries, like construction workers who build hospital facilities.

Budde also addressed some rumors about SIH: SIH is not buying University Mall, they are not bankrupt, and BJC is not purchasing SIH.

Budde said their mission still remains despite losing money and staff. Their mission is as follows:

"SIH is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all the people in the communities we serve."