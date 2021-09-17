Rural Health Summit looks at development of Southern Illinois children during the pandemic

The Illinois Rural Health Summit Planning Committee hosted its fifth webinar Thursday in a series to discuss how the pandemic has negatively impacted health disparities in rural Illinois. This webinar looked at Rural Children’s Growth and Development.

The panel included Lori James-Gross, superintendent of Unity Point School; Dr. Kathy Swafford, a pediatrician and child protection specialist who is based in Anna; Chinyere “Chi Chi” Okwu, executive director of EverThrive Illinois, an organization that champions health equity for women and children; and Lori Longueville, chairperson of Southern Illinois Coalition of Children and Families, who has worked in the field of early childhood education for more than 30 years.

Dr. Sameer Vohra, chair of the Department of Population Science and Policy, associate professor of pediatrics, medical humanities, and law at SIU School of Medicine, served as moderator.

Vohra asked the panelists to talk about how the pandemic has negatively impacted children.

Swafford gave child care as one of the biggest issues she has seen during the pandemic. “In my county, we have one remaining child care provider that is licensed,” Swafford said.

Remote learning has been difficult for both parents and children, according to Swafford. She has heard both groups talking about hardships when in her office, adding that many families don’t have internet access.

She said the physical health of her young patients has not been greatly affected by the pandemic. Most of the area’s pediatricians were able to keep their practices open and see patients either in person or through telehealth visits.

Vohra said their research found that their research found that more than 50 percent of children in Illinois live in a childcare dessert. That means they have no child care center or three times more children need care than there are existing spaces for care.

“Connectivity has been a huge issue for us,” James-Gross said, explaining that connectivity issues go beyond internet connections.

Students and families also had issues connecting in social interactions, accessing services and other areas. Isolation has caused some students to struggle with social interactions and following rules. That has caused some inappropriate behavior from students who have left to their own devices during the school shut down.

Okwu said those issues are statewide.

“What we’re really facing right now is a mental health crisis among our children, and it is statewide,” she said.

The Rural Health Summit made three policy recommendations to help alleviate these issues:

First, children need to be better prepared for kindergarten. To do this, high quality early learning programs need to be available to children. Programs need funding, training for existing staff and more staff members.

Second, funding needs to be available for technical assistance for schools to provide access to affordable healthcare services for children. Care for children and families could be made available through school-based health centers.

Third, families need connected to services.

More information about rural health is available at siumed.edu.

