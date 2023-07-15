Second Act hosted their third installment of the 9-1-1 Emergency Series to let people know when they should seek emergency care for stroke and other neurological issues.

The first two programs in the series talked about falls and heart-related emergencies.

Dr. Jonatan Hornik, a neurologist in the SIH Brain and Spine Institute, spoke to members of Second Act to help them understand what an emergency is from a neurological standpoint and what may not be an emergency.

The most common neurological emergency is a stroke. Hornik said 85% of strokes are ischemic and caused by a lack of blood to the brain. That lack of blood causes damage to the brain that shows up as suddenly occurring symptoms.

To remember the symptoms of stroke, use the acronym BE FAST. It stands for: Balance, Eyes (vision), Face, Arm (or legs), Speech (any part of speech) and Time – time to call 9-1-1.

Hornik explained that some strokes can be treated with clot-busting medications, but that medication has to be started within 4.5 hours from the onset of symptoms. Another treatment is thrombectomy, which entails removal of a blood clot by using a device inserted into an artery. A thrombectomy must be performed within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms.

A patient has to be evaluated before treatment can start, so time really is important.

Hornik asked the audience if they had called 9-1-1. Several raised their hands to indicate they had.

He explained that stroke symptoms depend on what part of the brain is affected. For example, sometimes people believe that one eye is having a problem when they cannot see one side of their visual field. The symptom does not indicate an eye problem, but a brain problem. Both eyes see all of a person’s visual field.

Hornik said he is often told that a patient took a nap to see if the symptoms would improve. He does not recommend that behavior.

“Always when you’re in doubt, don’t take a nap. Seek emergency care,” Hornik said.

He added that it is often hard to determine what is causing symptoms. Symptoms may even subside, but it is still important to seek emergency care. Emergency treatment is time dependent.

“The biggest indicator of a stroke is a previous stroke,” Hornik said.

He also discussed different types of strokes. Ischemic stroke is caused by a blood clot and accounts for most strokes. Intracerebral hemorrhage is bleeding inside the brain, and subarachnoid hemorrhage is bleeding around the brain.

Hornik also talked about transient ischemic attacks (TIA), which is a temporary period of symptoms similar to a stroke. Those symptoms usually resolve in less than a day. He said they are often referred to as “mini strokes."

Hornik said while a TIA does not permanently damage the brain, it can be a serious indicator that a person is likely to have a stroke. It is a vascular risk factor.

Other vascular risk factors, ones you can do something about, include: smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and metabolic syndrome.

“The highest risk of a stroke from a TIA is in the first 48 hours,” Hornik said. “Because of this time window (4.5 hours), you have to go to a hospital and see what’s happening.”

Hornik also talked about seizures, which is the second most common neurological emergency.

A person who has had a seizure needs to seek emergency care: If the seizure lasts longer than five minutes; if the person does not return to his or her usual state; if the person is injured, pregnant or sick; has repeated seizures; has a first seizure; has difficulty breathing; or if a seizure occurs in water.

He also talked about headaches, infections, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries and neuromuscular weakness.

Second Act is a free membership program for adults age 50 and older. For more information, visit sih.net and click on: giving back.