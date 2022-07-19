Shawnee Health celebration of 50 years of improving the health of Southern Illinois

MARION — The best way to celebrate a 50th anniversary is with a party. Shawnee Health began celebrating its 50th anniversary of providing of health services in Southern Illinois with an open house and party Tuesday at its Marion campus.

The party included tours of its medical building, a large sprinkler, coloring sheets and word search puzzles, face painting, sidewalk chalk drawings, music from WCIL-FM and dinner from Dave’s Barbecue.

Alex Hanson of Shawnee Health said the organization started in 1971. The goal of Shawnee Health is to improve the health of Southern Illinois.

“Whenever there was a problem in Southern Illinois, they created a grant to access and take care of it,” Hanson said.

The group discovered a need for someone to develop solutions for programs that existed in the area, and Shawnee stepped up to do that.. One of the first problems they tackled was healthcare for a large population of migrant workers who came every year to work on farms and in orchards in Jackson, Union and Johnson counties.

Shawnee got an old school bus and used it to create a mobile health service with the bare basics. The bus had an intake area and exam table. I was their first foray into medical services.

They joined in focus groups in Williamson and Franklin counties in 1974 and learned the area had respiratory diseases mostly due to underground coal mining, but no one who could sufficiently treat the diseases.

Black Lung and other respiratory diseases became their second issue. Shawnee teamed with Dr. Parviz Sanjabi of the Carbondale Clinic to help area miners get diagnosed and treated for the diseases, as well as access federal resources.

Then organization expanded care for women and children, provided healthcare in small towns, expanded and built health centers, and recruited dentists to treat adults and children without insurance or with Medicaid.

Di Riley has worked nearly 20 years at Shawnee Health in her “second career” as a registered dental hygienist.

Riley said Shawnee started with one dentist in Murphysboro. Today, they will be fully staffed with eight dentists. They currently offer both adult and pediatric dentists.

“We are the only safety net in this area for kids without insurance or who have Medicaid,” Riley said.

Shawnee recruited its first pediatric dentist because there was a great need in the area for the service. Patients would have to travel 150 miles to see a pediatric dentist. Children who have other health issues or are high risk need that specialized care.

Riley said so much happened during that pandemic. They lost workers in their health centers, including dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants.

Shawnee has met that problem by creating training for dental hygienists. They provide online education and hands-on training.

The event in Marion will be followed by another celebration this fall in Carbondale. Hanson said that party will be even bigger. Shawnee will announce plans for property it bought next to the Carbondale campus during the event.

Shawnee has clinics in Murphysboro, Carbondale, Carterville and Marion.