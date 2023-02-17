Shawnee Health Service and Department Corporation, locally known as Shawnee Health in Carbondale, Carterville, Marion and Murphysboro, will receive $5,133,702 in federal funding. The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon by Sen. Richard Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Christina Carney, chief operating officer of Shawnee Health said the amount is substantial, but only a portion of the organization’s $40 million annual budget.

She added that they get funding because they are doing what they say they will do, which is care for all members of the community.

The funding does play an important role in allowing Shawnee Health to provide comprehensive medical care to the communities they serve. That care includes primary medical care, behavioral health care and dental care.

“This is a big component of providing care to anybody, regardless of their ability to pay for services,” Carney said.

Shawnee Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Federally Qualified Health Center's:

Qualify for funding under Section 330 of the Public Health Service Act (PHS).

Qualify for enhanced reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, as well as other benefits.

Serve an underserved area or population.

Offer a sliding fee scale.

Provide comprehensive services (either on-site or by arrangement with another provider).

Have an ongoing quality assurance program.

Have a governing board of directors.

The organization has to qualify every three years.

Carney tells Shawnee employees that they are the same as the people who come to them for care, except they have a job that allows them to pay for things.

Shawnee’s sliding fee scale allows the amount a patient pays to be discounted based on annual income and family size. The fee is 200% of the poverty line. That means a family of four making $55,500 per year or less could qualify for a discount. That amount qualifies 80% of Shawnee patients for some kind of discount, but they do not all take the discount.

Carney said being a FQHC really is about caring for vulnerable and underserved populations. Shawnee cares for their health needs, including services like transportation and healthy food.

“What we are doing is making a difference in a patient’s life, not just doing what they need during a medical appointment,” Carney said.

For example, they look at what the person needs. Does a homeless person have access to healthy food and shelter? Does a low-income employed person need access to behavioral health services?

They partner with other health care, community service and mental health organizations to make sure they are not duplicating services, but expanding them.

While Shawnee does work to meet the needs of vulnerable populations, their services are open to everyone, including those with good health insurance and good incomes.

Shawnee is a 50-year-old growing business. The organization served nearly 33,000 patients in 2022.

Shawnee is currently building a community health and wellness center in Carbondale. They are working with the community to figure out what services are needed in the neighborhood.

They are also expanding the pharmacy on their Carbondale campus. A new building will house a full-service pharmacy that should open sometime this summer.

For more information about Shawnee Health, visit www.shawneehealth.com.