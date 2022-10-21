SIH addresses wait times in emergency rooms in Herrin and Carbondale

HERRIN — Recently, my sister was taken by ambulance to the emergency room at a local hospital. Once she was through triage and put in a room, it took more than two hours for her to see a provider. If you’ve visited the emergency room recently, you might understand the issue.

Dr. Josh Miksanek, medical director of the SIH Herrin Hospital Emergency Department, and Jennifer Harre, SIH chief nursing officer and vice president, explained the current situation in the emergency rooms in SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and Herrin Hospital.

Miksanek said the state of the emergency rooms, to some extent, are back to normal. They are seeing patients with heart attacks, stroke and infections just like they did before the pandemic.

“What’s different now is the staff looks a lot different,” Miksanek said.

They learned to manage the COVID ER when they were full and didn’t have the physical space for patients. They are now seeing patients treated in the hallways.

Miksanek said they have the room to treat patients, but often don’t have a bed for a patient who needs to be admitted.

He said there is a national shortage of healthcare workers. In Southern Illinois, that means the two hospitals don’t always have enough staff – registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and patient care technicians – to open all the beds in the hospital.

The emergency room becomes the temporary home for patients who need to stay in the hospital for treatment. They are being kept in the emergency room until a room becomes available.

“The ER society and ER doctors believe you should come to the emergency room if you think you are having an emergency. We want to be the ones to answer questions for you,” Miksanek said.

In the past, Herrin and Memorial could transfer patients to other hospitals that could handle their medical care. Today, those hospitals also have staff shortages. Miksanek said even the hospitals in St. Louis are too busy to help.

“I really want people at home to give us patience. We don’t want you to wait,” Miksanek said.

Harre said Herrin Hospital has no bed closures. Some beds are closed at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

She added that they are working hard to find care and beds for patients who need to be hospitalized.

To help retain nurses, SIH is offering rewards.

“Retention of nurses is very important,” Harre said, adding that retention efforts include more than money.

Harre said the staff needs to feel safe at work. She said they are taking a lot of abuse from patients and their families in the emergency departments.

Currently SIH has between 150 and 200 positions open. Harre said they are recruiting new nurses, but they still need experience and training to care for patients in the hospital.

SIH has had some success in using LPNs to assist in patient care. She said there was an idea in healthcare to use registered nurses. Today, they use LPNs where they can and have RNs do things that really require their training.

“We are onboarding newly graduated nurses to a residency program to transition them into mentoring. We feel it is necessary to their success,” Harre said.

Miksanek reminded people to come to the emergency room, even if they might have to wait. A triage nurse will evaluate their condition and decide how emergent they are. People are seen based on their medical need, not when they arrived at the ER.

“What looks like dying to me is different than it looks to a layperson,” Miksanek said.