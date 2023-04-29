CARTERVILLE — A new partnership will benefit patients of SIH Cancer Institute. Southside Lumber in Herrin is using their delivery trucks to encourage people to donate to the Coach Kill Cancer Fund.

The Coach Kill Cancer Fund offers assistance to patients in the 16 counties of Illinois who are actively seeking treatment for cancer, whether at the SIH Cancer Institute or another facility.

Kent Smith, owner of Southside Lumber, and six of his employees joined SIH officials to kick off the new program. In addition to turning their trucks into billboards, Smith said they will donate $1 for every delivery they make out of the trucks.

Southside Lumber has trucks that travel 250,000 miles each year. For Smith, helping the fund makes sense.

“We have always donated to local charities. We have had so many customers who have suffered with cancer, I wanted to donate locally,” Smith said.

The back of the trucks tell people where to donate to the Coach Kill Cancer Fund. They can also visit sih.net/foundation to learn more.

Jocelyn Poppit, director of the SIH Foundation which includes the Coach Kill Cancer Fund, said the result of this partnership will be $8,000 to $10,000 added every year to the cancer fund.

“We all know a neighbor or friend who has been involved with cancer and in care,” Poppit said.

She added that it is a huge focus to have this kind of representation in our communities.

“We are happy to have supporters like Southside Lumber to help us. We are always looking for new partners,” Poppit said.

She added that when people donate, they help SIH say yes to the requests they get from patients and their families. Those requests might to help with transportation costs or food. She said many cancer patients lose their jobs while they are going through treatment.

Those gathered for the announcement also heard from Susie O’Neill, director of SIH Cancer Institute, and Tina Berry, assistant director.

“It really provides support to patients who can’t afford medicine or food or lose their job because they are going through cancer treatment. It provides tremendous support,” O’Neill said.

Smith also challenged other local businesses to find ways to help the Coach Kill Cancer Fund. In addition to donating $1 for every delivery they do, Southside also asks its customers to donate to the fund several times each year. He said it is easy to do and helps Southern Illinoisans.

Chambers of Commerce from Carterville and Herrin participated in the event.

SIH Cancer Institute is the region’s first dedicated cancer treatment center.

For more information about the Coach Kill Cancer Fund or cancer treatment, visit sih.net.