CARBONDALE — When we think of trauma, we think of car accidents, shootings and horrible injuries. Dr. Roy Danks, the trauma medical director at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, said we often don’t give thought to one of the leading causes of trauma: falls.

“Falls as we age are much more common and are one of the most common entry patterns that we see in our trauma center here in Carbondale,” Danks said.

On Tuesday, Danks gave a slideshow presentation to members of Second Act, a free membership program sponsored by SIH for adults 50 and older, regarding falls, particularly falls in the older population. They talked about who falls, how to prevent falls and what to do if witness a fall or fall yourself.

Memorial Hospital treats about 500 patients per year for injuries sustained in falls by all ages.

As people age, they want to continue living in their homes. After a fall, it is necessary to look at the home for problem areas like loose rugs, steps and stairs, pets and traffic flow through the house.

Sometimes a simple change in the placement of furniture can make a big difference.

Danks said one fall increases the probability of another fall.

Once a fall occurs, it’s important to take action. First, determine if an injury has occurred. If an injury is suspected, Danks said calling 9-1-1 is the quickest way to get a trained professional on the scene to assess injuries and prepare your home to avoid any additional injuries.

He said it is good for older people to carry their phones with them, so they can get help when they need it. They can also wear a commercial device with a button that calls for help.

May is Trauma Awareness Month, the perfect time to learn about these incidents.

“We recognize the month of May by highlighting injuries not only from falls but all types of motorcycle crashes, not using seat belts, all types of injury patterns that we see on a daily basis in the trauma center. So this is a perfect month to come and speak to the group about falls in particular,” Danks said.

Injuries from falls often fall into two categories; head injuries and hip fractures.

"In 2021 at MHC, we took care of 134 hip fractures, and most of those were in the eighth decade. Our average age was just a little over 85,” Danks said. “We also see head injuries more commonly as people are living longer and having other medical conditions. Many patients are placed on blood thinners for a variety of reasons. That increases the risk of having complications as a result of the injuries.”

He added that the Centers for Disease Control considers the “older population” to be anyone 65 or older.

In 2020, more than 400,000 falls in people over the age of 65 occurred in Illinois.

Of the 134 falls treated at SIH in 2021, most falls were from ground level or lower (like from a chair). Only nine of those were from ladders, steps or stairs. Most patients spent five days in the hospital.

Danks said 95% of hip fractures are from ground level falls.

Broken ribs is a common injury that results from falling. Danks said every broken rib increases the chance of dying by 20%.

“You don’t die of broken bones, but what happens after the break,” Danks said.

Aging also increases the chance of a brain injury. Danks explained that as we age, our brains shrink. That process stretches blood vessels in the brain, making them easier to damage.

The best way to avoid injury is to avoid falls. Here are a few tips to help:

Assess your medication. Know the side effects.

Do strength and balance exercises.

Have your eyes checked.

Make your home safer.

For more information about Second Act, visit sih.net.