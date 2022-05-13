SIH chaplains play an important role in local hospitals, even during the pandemic

If you spend any time at SIH Herrin Hospital you are likely to meet Sherry Black or hear her prayer on the intercom. Black is the spiritual care manager for the hospital.

“I am the staff chaplain,” Black said.

SIH has one staff chaplain at each of its hospital. The chaplains work with teams of volunteers who might be pastors at local churches or laypeople with a heart for spiritual care. The staff chaplain covers the hospital during the day Monday through Friday. Volunteers are scheduled for evenings and weekends, giving each hospital coverage 24 hours a day.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had, even on hard days,” Black, who has worked at the hospital 11 years, said.

Some of those hard days came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic started, Black said they prepared for a surge that just didn’t happen at that time. The hospital was like a ghost town. All elective surgeries and procedures were cancelled. It was a very stressful time for staff.

Every day at 11 a.m., Black went to the lobby and prayed for COVID, the hospital staff and people who had the disease. She was joined each day by 15 to 20 staff members.

“One of our staff called and said her church and family members wanted to pray for her mom who was in ICU,” Black said.

Black was able to arrange for them to pray in the parking lot below her mother’s hospital room. Because of COVID, they could not go into her hospital room.

Black also met with the employee and helped her make the decision to discontinue life support for her mother when that time came.

Black explained why care from a chaplain is important.

"People aren’t just a body and mind. They are body, mind and spirit. Spiritual disease is real,” she said.

Black spent a lot of time with a person who could not be with her mother when she died.

“I’m a pretty good listener,” she said. “People aren’t always heard. I listen and let the person fill the open spaces.”

Ken Peterin, a volunteer chaplain at SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, also said a lot of the job as chaplain is listening. On both good days and bad days, people just want to talk to someone who is listening.

On a usual day, he starts with a visit to the emergency room to see what’s going on. After talking with ER staff and nurses, Peterin visits patients. It just depends on the day.

Peterin does the job because it is an important need.

“It’s fulfilling a need. It’s more than a job, it’s a community,” he said.

Stephen Pyle, the professional chaplain at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, said the professional chaplains are called to fill in a variety of types of religion. His background is Baptist, but he has been called to meet people of all religions or even without a religious background.

Hospital chaplains meet people where they are during big moments of life, such as birth or death. He compares it to pastoring a parade.

Sometimes that means linking a person to a faith community or helping them recommit to their faith.

Pyle once gave a rosary to a person who had a Catholic background, but was no longer practicing the faith.

“It was a familiar sign of faith for him to address his anxiety,” Pyle said.

He often gives patients a caring cross. It is a palm-sized cross the patient can hold in his or her hand. Sister Rachel, who retired from St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, started this tradition. Pyle continues it.

Jean Bode, a volunteer chaplain at MHC, retired after working 27 years for Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. She is studying pastoral education to become a certified chaplain.

“Meeting with a chaplain is not a time to debate theology, it is a way to meet a need,” she said.

While each of the chaplains came to their role differently, they all have a desire to serve people.

“I always seemed to gravitate to hurting humans. People seem to be able to talk to me,” Bode said.

Peterin remembers a homily where the priest was talking about St. Paul’s letters. If you the task as an athlete who is the first across the finish line, it diminishes the job. The Christian way is to bring as many people as you can across the finish line, he said.

“So every big thing or little thing we do can help someone else across the finish line,” he said.

