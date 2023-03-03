HERRIN — As Southern Illinois Healthcare is preparing to interview new nurses for the RN residency program, Samantha Melvin, chief nurse executive at Herrin Hospital, and Whitney Meade, a registered nurse who is in the residency program, talked about how the program helps new nurses.

Melvin started her nursing career at SIH in the nurse residency program in 2009. Her residency position was in the ICU at Herrin Hospital.

“The program provides you with an experienced preceptor, a mentor and additional services,” Melvin said.

The program is 12 months. Nurses go to a four-hour class once a month and spend the rest of their time in their unit transitioning from student nurse to working nurse, giving them real-world experience treating patients.

Melvin said the program is evidence-based and sets new nurses up for success. She added that the program also helps SIH keep nurses at a time when nurses are in short supply.

She said being a new nurse is hard. They no longer have someone telling them what to do or suggesting their next steps. They are also working 12-hour shifts usually overnight.

Melvin did her residency and worked in the ICU. She then was able to become an ICU shift supervisor, then ICU nurse manager. She developed leadership skills through those positions and grew into the hospital’s chief nurse executive.

Meade is in her fourth month in the nurse residency program. Her position is in same day surgery at Herrin Hospital.

Meade was a stay-at-home mom. She did not start nursing school until her children started school. She completed the LPN program first, then went into the RN program.

As an older graduate in the nursing program, Meade wanted a position in the ICU or emergency department. She thought she would learn more in those departments.

She got an appointment to be interviewed to join the program at SIH. There were three rooms she went to during that interview. One of them talked about different positions at SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and Harrisburg Hospital.

She started the program and looked at several departments. She chose same-day surgery. The experienced nurses guiding her knew that her personality would fit in that department.

“I feel like the residency program has helped me immensely,” Meade said, adding that you don’t get a lot of experience with equipment during school or on medication or drawing blood.

That is part of their monthly class, in addition to the work done on their unit.

“The residency program slows down the learning to focus on the area you are working in,” Meade said.

She is learning skills that focus on same-day surgery.

Meade plans on continuing her education online for her BSN. She is considering becoming a nurse practitioner.

For now, Meade will continue treating the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of her patients in same-day surgery.

The women say it is easy to apply for an interview into the nurse residency program. Go to sih.net for information and to apply.

Melvin said they are hiring at all four SIH hospitals, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Herrin Hospital, St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and Harrisburg Medical Center in numerous areas.

For additional information, contact Heather Julian, nursing professional development practitioner – nurse residency and onboarding, at 618-457-5200, ext. 68706, or heather.julian@sih.net.