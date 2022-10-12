SIH names new president and CEO | John Antes of St. Louis to assume leadership role Dec. 12

CARBONDALE — SIH has announced that John Antes of St. Louis will be its new president and CEO effective Dec. 12, 2022. Antes, who currently serves as president of Missouri Baptist Medical Center, will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde who announced earlier this year he will retire at the end of 2022.

Antes has nearly 30 years of experience, the last 13 as president of Missouri Baptist.

While Antes has spent several years in the St. Louis metropolitan area, he has a passion for rural health care given his upbringing in northwest Tennessee. He looks forward to joining SIH, calling it a “backbone” of the regional community.

“Antes brings a wealth of experience to Southern Illinois and understands the challenging dynamics impacting hospitals and health systems like SIH in this post-COVID era. In his current role, he’s admirably provided overall leadership, strategic direction and operations for a 489-bed regional referring hospital and a 25-bed critical access hospital consisting of over 3,000 employees and 1,100 physicians,” Dr. Robert Mees, chairman of the SIH Board of Trustees, said in a press release.

Dr. Mees praised Antes’ thoughtful communication skills and extensive community involvement in non-profit organizations, foundations and economic development among the many strengths he brings to Southern Illinois.

“I have a great deal of familiarity and respect for SIH through the BJC Collaborative. SIH has a reputation of strength and stability as a leading not-for-profit healthcare system and provides an impressive level of care for a rural market,” Antes said.

Budde’s SIH career has spanned 22 years, the last 13 as CEO. Prior to taking the role of CEO, Budde was the organization’s chief financial officer.

“On behalf of the SIH Board of Trustees, I am profoundly grateful to Rex Budde for his fiscal integrity and vision guiding SIH through a period of growth and development and navigating the organization through the Covid pandemic. Under Rex’s leadership, SIH saw construction, completion and expansion of the SIH Cancer Institute, approval for a Level II trauma center at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, expansions at nearly all SIH facilities and welcoming Harrisburg Medical Center into the SIH family,” Mees said.

Antes’ selection as SIH president and CEO is the culmination of a six-month national search. Dr. Mees acknowledged the “countless hours and dedication” from fellow board and governance committee members Debra McMorrow of Cobden, Daniel Booth of Carbondale and Marlene Simpson of Herrin during the rigorous process.

Antes is a member of the American College of Health Executives. He holds a master’s degree in health administration from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Memphis State University. SIH will host a press conference formally introducing Antes to the community at a later date.

Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is a not-for-profit health system serving the southernmost counties of Illinois with four hospitals, a comprehensive cancer center, Level II Trauma Center and more than 30 outpatient and specialty practices. Based in Carbondale, SIH is the region’s largest private employer with 4,000 employees.

SIH holds affiliations with Prairie Heart Institute, SIU School of Medicine Family Practice Residency Program, Siteman Cancer Network and the BJC Collaborative.

SIH is the largest provider of charity care, unreimbursed care and community benefits in the region, providing $1 billion in uncompensated care and community benefits from 2012 through 2021.