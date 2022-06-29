SIH offers new scholarships for students in accelerated BSN program at SIu

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University and Southern Illinois Healthcare have announced an exciting opportunity that leads to a new career in nursing. SIH is creating a scholarship program for students in the SIU accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

People who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field or at least 70 hours toward a bachelor’s degree, including specific prerequisite courses, can qualify for this program and complete their BSN in one year. Students with backgrounds in chemistry, biology, pre-medicine, pre-dentistry or other health sciences are especially encouraged to apply.

Jennifer Harre, vice president and chief nursing officer for SIH, said our nation clearly has a shortage of nursing students considering going into healthcare. SIH has made an investment with the nursing program for students who are eligible.

“With a one year investment, we will get a quick return rather than three years of college at a community college or a four-year degree,” Harre said.

She added that this program gives an option to SIU students and alumni who have studies heavy in math or sciences or who graduated before SIU had a nursing program.

Kelli Whittington, SIU assistant professor and nursing program director in the School of Health Sciences, said it’s common for people to consider making a career change to help others after experiencing a personal or family health crisis. They may consider a career transition when they learn of new opportunities in health care.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2021 median annual salary for a registered nurse was $77,600.

Harre said SIH has always had nursing vacancies. The number of vacancies is newer.

SIH is currently looking for 150 to 200 nurses throughout the system. That includes nurses on the hospital floors, in surgery and the cardiac cath lab and clinics.

They currently have 30 to 40 beds closed throughout the system, including in SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro. While SIH was using “visiting nurses,” who work on contracts with hospitals, they can’t afford the labor agency contracts.

“What we know is we have to keep growing here,” Harre said. “Historically, nurses find a hospital and stay 30 years. The generation coming on are movers and shakers. They want to travel or return to school.”

She explained that rural areas such as ours look at those hometowns to help support career growth and keep supplying the pipeline.

“It will be really interesting do see the first accelerated class in 2023 and to see that pipeline opened up,” Harre said. “Hopefully, local students will stay here.”

Harre said the first step in receiving a scholarship is to reach out to SIU for more information about the accelerated nursing program. She added that anyone with questions about the scholarship can reach out to SIH human resources.

“We want to invest in people furthering their education,” Harre said.

