SIH opens new heart failure clinic in Murphysboro

Khan said heart failure does not necessarily mean a patient is at the end of his or her life. It just means that patient’s heart is not pumping effectively. Symptoms can include being short of breath upon exertion, being unable to complete tasks and do activities they used to do, fatigue, coughing or being short of breath when lying down, and weight gain over a day or two.

"Daily weight fluctuation is always due to salt and fluid,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Albright, system director of cardiovascular services, said providers can give patients an electronic scale that will transmit the patient’s weight directly to the clinic.

Albright added that clinic's patients benefit from one of the “most excellent” cardiovascular practices in the country, Prairie Cardiovascular. The Springfield-based practice provides the expertise of 75 cardiologists, including 11 in the Carbondale area.

Burns told the story of his personal journey through heart failure and eventually a heart transplant. He was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2008.

“I got through it, congestive heart failure, for 10 years,” he said.