SIH opens new heart failure clinic in Murphysboro

Dr. Muhammad Khan, cardiologist with SIH Prairie Heart Institute, and Terry Burns of Marion, a heart failure patient and heart transplant recipient, spoke Wednesday at SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital as part of grand opening festivities for a new outpatient heart failure clinic at the hospital in Murphysboro. It is the second such clinic in the SIH family.
Lee Anheuser, clinic coordinator and registered nurse, said the clinic gives another option to patients in and around Murphysboro.
“We’re here to help guide patients, build rapport with them and get them through their medical need,” she said.
The clinic connects patients with education about the heart failure diet, symptom management and lifestyle modification; a 24-hour resource phone line; telehealth programs; medical therapy consistent with evidence-based practices and emergent intravenous diuretic therapy that can help patients avoid a stay in the hospital.
As Dr. Khan thought about speaking at the opening for the clinic, he began to count the number of people who touched the lives of his patients during one hospital admission, one clinic visit and one visit with a Prairie cardiologist.
“I stopped counting at 200,” he said. “We all have a role to play with our patients and, if you take one person out, it just doesn’t work,” he said.
Khan said heart failure does not necessarily mean a patient is at the end of his or her life. It just means that patient’s heart is not pumping effectively. Symptoms can include being short of breath upon exertion, being unable to complete tasks and do activities they used to do, fatigue, coughing or being short of breath when lying down, and weight gain over a day or two.
"Daily weight fluctuation is always due to salt and fluid,” he said.
Steve Albright, system director of cardiovascular services, said providers can give patients an electronic scale that will transmit the patient’s weight directly to the clinic.
Albright added that clinic's patients benefit from one of the “most excellent” cardiovascular practices in the country, Prairie Cardiovascular. The Springfield-based practice provides the expertise of 75 cardiologists, including 11 in the Carbondale area.
Burns told the story of his personal journey through heart failure and eventually a heart transplant. He was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2008.
“I got through it, congestive heart failure, for 10 years,” he said.
In 2017, Burns was again experiencing the symptoms of heart failure. Those symptoms sent him to the emergency room, where he was told he was in advanced heart failure. The doctor in Carbondale referred Burns to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis where he was given a left ventricle assist device or LVAD.
“The LVAD is one of the most wonderful devices I’ve seen in my life,” he said.
He received a new heart on May 20, 2018. At his checkup on Feb. 20 of this year, Burns said the doctor told him he was a “normal guy,” with normal heart function and blood work.
Burns gives a lot of credit to the staff at Prairie for caring for him through the early years of heart failure, his time with the LVAD and now post-heart transplant.
The new heart failure clinic has been open about two weeks and has already added a second day of availability. The clinic in Murphysboro sees patients on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is located on the second floor of the hospital.
