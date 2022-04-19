SIH releases its Community Health Needs Assessment, setting priorities in healthcare

HARRISBURG — Southern Illinois Healthcare released its 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment Tuesday morning at Southeastern Illinois College.

The CHNA, which was conducted in 2021, includes Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Pope, Saline, Union, White and Williamson counties.

The purpose of the assessment is to identify the most important community health traits, set programming and implementation priorities, align work efforts with community partners and garner support and assistance, and meet new requirements to address health equity, reduce disparities and improve community health.

“There's no doubt that our area, as is the case for areas all over the country, faced numerous issues that detract from health, wellness and well-being. And we can only solve those issues when we work together,” Don Hutson, SIH vice president and administrator of Harrisburg Medical Center, said.

Hutson told those gathered they would learn about the issues and the actions that will address them.

SIH President and CEO Rex Budde explained how the CHNA fits into SIH.

“The mission of SIH is that we're dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all the people in the communities we serve. And the key word in there is ‘all’. That’s one of the driving forces behind the analysis for the community health needs assessment. It helps point our vision to where we need to go to get things taken care of and focus our attention,” Budde said.

To complete the CHNA, officials collected local, state and national data, surveyed the community in the 11 counties, and surveyed physicians, healthcare providers and leaders.

SIH System Director of Community Health Angie Bailey the community health needs assessment helps identify the most important health issues in Southern Illinois.

“So, we look at data. This community health needs assessment helps us set priorities, because there's so much to do,” Bailey said.

She added that 92 to 96% of inpatient and outpatient visits at the four SIH hospitals come from the 11 counties listed, which is why they are targeted.

The team working on the CHNA chose three priority health issues. Those are: Social determinants of health, including access to care, hunger and access to food, housing and poverty; behavioral health, including mental health and substance misuse; and chronic disease prevention, management and treatment.

Angie Hampton, CEO of Egyptian Health Department, has partnered with area health organizations to screen for social determinants and get people to the care they need.

“I'd like to bring your attention to one of the reasons why we know that we need for this work to occur and focus more on social determinants of health than ever before. Our population living in poverty in our region is much higher than the state percentage and the across the country as well,” Hampton said.

She added that many times basic needs are causing barriers for individuals to access health care.

Dr. Naaem Qureshi, medical director, SIH Behavioral Health, talked about mental health and the stigma of mental illness.

“We don't want to be late. We don't want to find people on demand. You want to meet people where they are to improve their situation. So it's removal of stigma,” Qureshi said.

Dr. Matthew Winkleman, family practice doctor at SIH Primary Care Harrisburg, talked about chronic health conditions.

“You know, there are things we can't change our genetics and some of the things that we just can't do anything about, but a lot of these conditions are directly attributed to and impacted by lifestyle factors,” he said.

Winkelman added that we need to meet people where they are and move them toward better health.

For more information about the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment, visit sih.net or call 618-457-5200, ext. 67834.

