SIH suspends elective procedures to free up resources amid COVID-19 case rise

Elective procedures have been temporarily suspended at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital.

"We continue to closely monitor and assess all elective procedures throughout the system while COVID-positive inpatient numbers continue to climb," SIH said in a news release Thursday morning.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 6, SIH will suspend all elective procedures that require postoperative admission, overnight stay or extended stay recovery at both SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH said.

"This temporary suspension is necessitated to help free up clinical resources for critically ill and/or COVID-positive patients in greatest need of immediate care," SIH said.

As of noon Wednesday, the latest data available, SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale had 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 10 of these are fully vaccinated. Eight were eligible for boosters but only two had received them.

At SIH Carbondale, four patients were in the ICU, all of whom are on ventilators. Of those four, one is fully vaccinated and is eligible for a booster but did not receive one.

SIH Herrin Hospital is caring for 37 patients. Of those, eight are fully vaccinated. Seven are eligible for boosters but only one has received a booster. Seven of the patients are in ICU. Of those, four are on ventilators. None of the ICU patients are vaccinated.

At Harrisburg Medical Center, two patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 — one vaccinated and one unvaccinated. No booster information was immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0