SIH to start new antibody treatment for the Omicron variant of COVID-19

HERRIN — After reporting a record number of monoclonal antibody infusions to treat COVID-19 in mid-December, SIH says that treatment is not effective in fighting the omicron strain of the virus.

Dr. Joshua Miksanek, an emergency room physician and medical director of SIH Herrin Hospital emergency department, said Regeneron, the drug used in the infusions, just doesn’t work for the omicron strain.

It does work against the delta variant.

“We’ve known for about a month or so that the antibodies are not effective (against omicron),” he said.

A handful of antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 is available, according to Miksanek. An antibody drug made by GlaxoSmithKline has proven to be effective against the omicron variety of the virus.

A small supply of that drug is available. SIH received its first allotment of the drug Tuesday afternoon from the state and will start infusions soon.

Miksanek explained that procuring drugs for COVID-19 is different that procuring their normal drug supply. For example, SIH can order drugs to treat an expected surge of influenza cases ahead of time. Drugs to treat COVID-19 are given to the state, which then distributes to local hospitals.

“There is an antibody that works, but it is not in as great supply that Regeneron is,” Miksanek said.

He added that they expected the omicron surge to hit in late-January to mid-February, but it is here now.

Not every individual tested for COVID-19 is tested for the omicron variety. Miksanek said samples of each week’s COVID-19 tests have been sent to test for omicron, and he has seen a rise in cases.

Three weeks ago, 4% of the tests were positive for the omicron variety. The week before Christmas, the percentage was in the 30s. Last week, 79% tested positive for the omicron variety.

Miksanek had some better news, too.

The patients with COVID-19 he is seeing in the emergency room are not as ill as they were several weeks ago. Two weeks ago, he saw patients who had oxygen levels of about 50 percent. This week, patients report feeling worse but their oxygen levels are fine.

Although Miksanek cannot know who has the delta variant and who has the omicron variant in the emergency room, he believes he is starting to see different symptoms in most patients. His observation matches what other areas have seen.

South Africa saw its omicron peak about one month after the variant appeared. As Southern Illinois cases increase, that looks likely for us, too.

Miksanek also said having the omicron variant of COVID-19 will protect you from previous strains of the virus. That was not the case with the delta variant.

He added that he is thinking of this as the “fluification” of COVID-19, meaning it’s very transmissible and nearly everyone will get it. Of the people who get the virus, a small number will need to be hospitalized, like with the flu, and a couple will become very ill.

