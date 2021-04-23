SIH's COVID-19 lab: 130,000 tests and counting; UK variant accounts for 50% of recent positives

CARBONDALE — Most of the time, lab professionals work quietly behind the scenes and don’t get much recognition.
But SIH System Lab Director Diana Biggs said the start of the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.
Everyone was talking about COVID testing and the numbers resulting from those tests, Biggs said Friday, during the tail-end of Medical Laboratory Professionals Week — an annual celebration of medical laboratory professionals and pathologists.
In March 2020, SIH was performing COVID tests, but like many hospital systems across the U.S., had to then send those tests to another lab, where it took another three to five days, sometimes longer, to process and get results to patients.
SIH now does testing at a separate lab, in the former Regions Bank building, just west of the hospital.
While the early system of sending COVID tests to another lab got the information patients and their healthcare providers needed, it was taking too long.
Biggs said one way to contain spread of the virus is to isolate patients who test positive quickly, so SIH decided to set up its own COVID testing lab to perform polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detects genetic material from an organism, such as a virus.
“The ability to get results out in less than 24 hours gets them isolated quicker,” Biggs said.
The PCR test is the one patients who have been exposed to COVID or who are experiencing mild symptoms would receive.
Rapid tests are done in the hospital labs for patients who are being admitted through the emergency room.
In June, Biggs said she asked Theresa Keith, laboratory manager at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, to help set up a lab to test for COVID-19.
At the time, Keith had been working extra shifts at Illinois Department of Public Health’s Carbondale lab. Because she knew the system used at IDPH, Keith requested they used the same kind of setup.
“I knew how the legwork was, but I didn’t know how to set up a lab. Setting up an offsite lab was a challenge,” she said. “We got it up and going in a month and a half. It was a huge team effort that involved lab, IT and purchasing.”
“It’s a well-oiled machine at this point. At our peak we were doing 1,000 tests a day. That has dropped to about 300 a day now,” Biggs said.
From August through January, the lab performed 1,000 test per day, according to Keith. Those numbers have leveled, with the lab currently performing between 200 and 500 tests per day.
The hospital has done more than 130,000 tests. Around 30,000 of those were sent out from March 13, 2020, to mid-August 2020. Since mid-August, they have performed 100,000 tests in the two labs. Keith said the COVID lab has performed 85,000 tests since Aug. 13.
Keith explained that the COVID test can differentiate between varying strands of COVID and tell how virulent the strand is that is infecting an individual patient.
Currently, the lab is seeing the UK variant of COVID-19, as well as the original variation of the coronavirus. Keith said UK variant accounts for about 50% of the lab’s positive tests.
“When we have positive results, we check the CT values. The lower the values, the higher the virulency,” Keith said.
Virulence is a measure of how harmful a disease or virus is to a person.
The lab also is seeing a few cases of vaccine breakthrough or people testing positive who have been vaccinated. Keith said the breakthrough cases of COVID have higher CT values, making them less virulent. In other words, people who have been vaccinated and test positive are not getting as sick.
Biggs and Keith believe the ability to provide test results in 24 hours has had a huge impact on community, lowering the spread of COVID-19.
“I’d like to say how proud I am of people working in labs across SIH. Ongoing projects didn’t stop because of COVID. They have worked long hours on all shifts,” Biggs said.
