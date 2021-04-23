SIH's COVID-19 lab: 130,000 tests and counting; UK variant accounts for 50% of recent positives

The PCR test is the one patients who have been exposed to COVID or who are experiencing mild symptoms would receive.

Rapid tests are done in the hospital labs for patients who are being admitted through the emergency room.

In June, Biggs said she asked Theresa Keith, laboratory manager at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, to help set up a lab to test for COVID-19.

At the time, Keith had been working extra shifts at Illinois Department of Public Health’s Carbondale lab. Because she knew the system used at IDPH, Keith requested they used the same kind of setup.

“I knew how the legwork was, but I didn’t know how to set up a lab. Setting up an offsite lab was a challenge,” she said. “We got it up and going in a month and a half. It was a huge team effort that involved lab, IT and purchasing.”

“It’s a well-oiled machine at this point. At our peak we were doing 1,000 tests a day. That has dropped to about 300 a day now,” Biggs said.

From August through January, the lab performed 1,000 test per day, according to Keith. Those numbers have leveled, with the lab currently performing between 200 and 500 tests per day.