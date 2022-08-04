SIU graduates first class of students in the accelerated BSN program

CARBONDALE — Students in the first accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing track at SIU achieved a goal Friday evening that they had worked on for a year; they became nurses.

Kira Marks of Carbondale, the first student who applied to the program, started in the traditional program, but already had a degree. She transferred to the accelerated program.

“I can’t believe it (graduation) is here already,” she said

She and her fellow graduates talked about the program just before graduation.

“I feel so lucky. In a small group, we got close. We became family,” Alexis Hoagland of Peoria said.

They, along with Gavin Wells of Poplar Bluff, Makeala Hampton of Benton and Makayla Dammeran of Anna, said they all came from different backgrounds and different experiences. They all brought different things to the table and worked together to learn and make it through the program.

They also put a lot of stock in their instructors from SIU and preceptors at SIH.

“We were learning from people with more life experience,” Hampton said.

Their graduation was a pinning ceremony held in the John C. Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library.

Dr. Kelli Whittington, director of the BSN program, served as master of ceremonies for the evening. She explained the history of the pinning ceremony for nurses.

The pinning started during the crusades. People wore a pendant to denote they were helping others. “It was picked up again in 1880 to denote nurses who made it through training and were ready to help others,” Whittington said.

She also introduced the speakers for the evening, Dr. Jennifer Harre, vice president and chief nursing director of SIH, and Makaela Hampton, a graduate who was chosen to speak for her class.

Harre told the graduates that nursing is hard and doesn’t really get easier. There will always be new things to learn.

“Even if you didn’t have the passion to become a nurse as a youngster, nursing draws you in and is such a wonderful journey,” Harre said. “Nurses continue to grow throughout their journey, and nursing can accommodate your lifestyle.”

She told the graduates they could control two things — their effort and attitude. As novice nurses, they can choose to identify Mr. Moffet in room 402 or identify the endstage pancreatic cancer in room 402.

“The little things take little effort and are often forgotten by nurses, but not by Mr. Moffet in room 402,” Harre said.

Hampton said the class had made it through late nights of study, early morning clinicals and shed tears of joy and sorrow to get to this ceremony. They made it through 24 hours of classes and 320 hours of clinicals each semester.

To the nursing faculty, including Whittington, Dr. Debra Penrod and Nancy McNitt, she said: “You encapsulate the virtues we hope to attain as nurses.”

Each of the 16 graduates chose who would do their pinning. Many chose to be pinned by one of their three faculty members. Others chose family and friends who were nurses.

After the pinning, the graduates and nurses in the auditorium read the Nightingale Pledge, named for Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern medicine.

A reception followed the ceremony.

The accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program is open to anyone with a degree or who has completed 70 hours toward a bachelor’s degree. SIU also offers a four-year traditional BSN program and a RN to BSN track.

Visit academics.siu.edu/health-professions/nursing/ for more information.