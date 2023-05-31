Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CARBONDALE — Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II talked about the importance of taking care of mental health on the farm Tuesday afternoon at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

He was joined by Josh and Emily Reinhardt, dairy farmers from Red Bud; Laura Hepp-Kessel, director of telehealth services for SIU School of Medicine; and Karen Leavitt Stallman, ag resource specialist with the Farm Family Resource Initiative, SIU School of Medicine.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which makes it a good time to talk about mental health resources for farm families.

Costello said we are just at the end of planting season for farmers, which can be trying to their mental health. As of Tuesday, 100% of corn is planted and more than 90% of soybeans have been planted in Southern Illinois.

In 2019, the Illinois Department of Agriculture joined with the SIU School of Medicine and the University of Illinois to start a pilot program in six counties to deal with mental health issues on the farm. The program, called the Farm Family Resource Initiative, is now available in all 102 counties in Illinois.

Stallman said a program was created during the farm crisis of the 1980s by the University of Illinois Extension called Rural Routes.

“The farm crisis of the ‘80s faded away and so did Rural Routes,” Stallman said.

The Farm Family Resource Initiative (FFRI) was created to help farmers stay healthy both physically and mentally.

FFRI can be accessed in a variety of ways. Call 1-833-FARMSOS (1-833-327-6767), or email FarmFamilyResourceHelpline@mhsil.com. They can be found online at siumed.org/farm.

FFRI is a helpline. They can put farmers and their family members in touch with counselors through telehealth or provide other resources. Emily Reinhardt said the website has numerous resources on both physical and mental health.

Josh Reinhardt is a third generation Randolph County farmer. His grandfather started their farm in 1954 with 10 chickens and a mule.

“Farming is hard. It’s a labor of love, but it is a labor,” Josh Reinhardt said.

Today, he said they have around 610 animals on 1,300 acres. They milk about 240 cows each day. The couple have been farming seven years and have an 18-month-old daughter.

The couple farms alongside his parents, and get help from their daughter, but they still deal with stress.

Some farmers may be apprehensive of seeking mental health services in rural areas because others could see the family car or truck at the place that offers services. FFRI offers help that is 100% anonymous and 100% confidential.

“I can call these guys and my neighbor down the road doesn’t know I called,” Josh Reinhardt said.

Laura Hepp-Kessel said FFRI is available all year. Through the helpline, farmers and their family members can get up to six telehealth visits free of charge.

She said the SIU School of Medicine did about 2,000 telehealth visits in 2019. The first year of the pandemic, that number jumped to 77,000.

“We are still doing as much in a month as we did in a year before the pandemic,” Hepp-Kessel said.

Costello said the end of Mental Health Awareness Month is a good time to let people know about the Farm Family Resource Initiative.

“We know a lot of people are not aware of the program,” Costello said.