Small signs of hope appear among rising COVID cases in Southern Illinois

On Friday, Illinois Department of Public Health reported a drop in COVID-19 cases, but the total numbers of cases are still rising across Southern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease since Jan. 14 in Illinois, including an increase of 746 deaths from the virus.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 14 through 20 is 11.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity for the week is 15.3%.

The growing number of cases in Southern Illinois is keeping health officials busy.

Jim Johnson, CEO of Franklin Hospital in Benton said the increase in cases has also increased the number of people seeking tests.

The hospital can do 30 COVID tests per day, but were receiving 60 to 70 calls per day. They put a recording on their phone line directing people to call back after the day’s tests were scheduled.

“Even with the requests, we caught up the next day,” Johnson said.

In Alexander County, the number of cases as increased 432% since Dec. 30. The county had 25 COVID cases the week ending Dec. 30. The numbers increased to 32 Jan. 6 and 47 Jan. 13. On Jan. 20, the number of cases jumped to 106. The county also has the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

In Jefferson County, the numbers have increased of more than 300%. Their new cases were 137 on Dec. 30, 366 Jan. 6, 546 Jan. 13 and 747 Jan. 20.

Perry County sent a press release early in the week talking about having the highest number of COVID cases since the pandemic began. On Dec. 30, the county registered 91 new cases, 253 Jan. 6, 345 Jan. 13 and 590 new cases Jan. 20.

In Franklin County, the numbers have jumped from 168 Dec. 30 to 940 on Jan. 20. Williamson jumped from 375 to 1,969 for the same time period.

Jackson County is showing some slowing of the virus, but cases still rose slightly over last week. On Jan. 13, the county had 1,230 new cases of the virus. The number only rose to 1,276 on Jan. 20.

Only one county in our region showed a decrease in the number of new cases. Washington County’s number of new cases fell from 245 Jan. 13 to 235 Jan. 20.

“Currently, COVID-19 case numbers are at the highest we have seen,” a press release sent Tuesday by Sarah Stutes BSN, RN, of Perry County Health Department, read.

Johnson in Franklin County said they have COVID patients in the hospital.

“Everybody’s a little stressed, and we have a lot of patients in the emergency room,” Johnson said.

They, like many other hospitals across the country, are slow finding rooms in the hospital or transferring patients to other facilities. They did see a slight decrease on Thursday.

What can you do to help lower the cases? According to health officials, if you have not been vaccinated, get the vaccine now. If you are eligible for a booster shot, get it, too. Experts advise wearing a good medical-type mask, and keep your distance from others.

