Southern Illinois at 'critical breaking point' due to hospital bed shortage

“Again, this is the cascading effects of the pandemic,” Hermann said. “We have a higher number of patients in the hospital that we usually do this time of year (and) COVID patients coming to the hospital sicker than they were last winter and staying longer than last winter. We also have staffing issues caused by the pandemic.”

He added that it takes longer to prepare a hospital room for a new patient because the rooms are being sanitized to a higher degree. It takes longer and housekeeping staff may not be available.

EMS resources also are affected. A patient in Union County Hospital in Anna who needs transferred to a higher level of care now faces a longer drive, he said.

That used to mean a 25-minute drive to Carbondale. Now it is a two-hour drive to Fairfield instead — and now that ambulance is tied up for five or six hours, Hermann said.

He said this really has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Those patients coming to the hospital are younger, sicker and staying longer that earlier in the pandemic.

Despite signs of a a downward trend or stabilization of cases in some areas of the U.S., numbers in Southern Illinois are still trending upward.