Southern Illinois at 'critical breaking point' due to hospital bed shortage

Arien Hermann, Region V Hospital Coordinating Manager, says the situation is dire.
At 5 p.m. Friday, the entire southernmost region of Illinois had only six ICU beds available — four at Fairfield Memorial Hospital and one each at Salem Township Hospital and Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney.
An ICU bed means a room with the right equipment and trained staff to care for critically ill patients.
The result of this shortage is that patients are being held or boarded in emergency departments across the region.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, that number was 17. On Thursday, the region had 34 patients boarded in emergency departments, 17 at Herrin Hospital alone.
“What this means is patients brought to the ER that either need transferred to a higher acuity hospital or admitted to that hospital are staying in the emergency department. That patient is now taking up a bed in the ER. The result is patients are potentially being treated on gurneys,” Hermann said.
Herrin Hospitals had 17 emergency department boarders on Thursday and no available ED beds. They contacted the state for permission to go on bypass, which means they would be closed to additional EMS patients.
The state did not authorize bypass.
“Again, this is the cascading effects of the pandemic,” Hermann said. “We have a higher number of patients in the hospital that we usually do this time of year (and) COVID patients coming to the hospital sicker than they were last winter and staying longer than last winter. We also have staffing issues caused by the pandemic.”
He added that it takes longer to prepare a hospital room for a new patient because the rooms are being sanitized to a higher degree. It takes longer and housekeeping staff may not be available.
EMS resources also are affected. A patient in Union County Hospital in Anna who needs transferred to a higher level of care now faces a longer drive, he said.
That used to mean a 25-minute drive to Carbondale. Now it is a two-hour drive to Fairfield instead — and now that ambulance is tied up for five or six hours, Hermann said.
He said this really has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Those patients coming to the hospital are younger, sicker and staying longer that earlier in the pandemic.
Despite signs of a a downward trend or stabilization of cases in some areas of the U.S., numbers in Southern Illinois are still trending upward.
Testing sites across Region V are at capacity, too. The region has the highest positivity rate in the state and the lowest vaccination rate.
Hermann said the perception is that the bed shortages are due to COVID-19, but every bed in the hospital is not designated for patients who are positive for the virus. They still see patients with injuries from motor vehicle accidents, heart attacks, strokes and gunshot wounds.
The region has requested additional resources from the state of Illinois, with the biggest need being staff.
“Staff are frustrated, burned out and not happy about the governor’s mandate. We are at a critical breaking point,” Hermann said.
