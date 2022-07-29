Southern Illinois counties listed at high community level for COVID-19

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control had listed Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, and Williamson counties at the high community level for COVID–19, along with 54 other Illinois counties.

Those counties are: Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago, Adams, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Moultrie, Pike, Shelby, Vermillion, Warren, Bond, Calhoun, Crawford, Edwards, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Richland, St. Clair, Wabash, Wayne, and Washington counties.

Thirty-one counties are at the medium community level.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 35,371 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois since July 22, including 48 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,563,653 cases, including 34,357 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,459 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 153 patients were in the ICU and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

With most of Southern Illinois at the high community level, it is important to follow the guidelines suggested by the CDC, especially if you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease or live with someone who is:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools).

Wear a mask or respirator that provides greater protection

Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public

Talk to your healthcare provider about your need to take other precautions

Have a plan for rapid testing if needed

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

if you test positive: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies, Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of it.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic, according to IDPH. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.