Southern Illinois COVID hospitalizations and positivity rates remain high; cases drop slightly

Rex Budde, president and CEO of SIH, attended a virtual meeting Friday morning of the Illinois Hospital Association. He is a member of the board. The group heard about the statewide COVID-19 cases and positivity rates.

Statewide, the trend is softening, he said. The only region that has a higher positivity rate is Region 5, which includes all of Southern Illinois except the metro-east counties near St. Louis.

“Chicago, which is densely populated, has 11% positivity rate. We’re at 21%,” Budde said.

He said Chicago has a moderately dense population and half the positivity rate of our region because they have much higher vaccination rates. In Southern Illinois, only two counties have 50% of their populations fully vaccinated — Union and Washington counties.

On Friday, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 123,812 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 843 deaths, since Jan. 21, 2022.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases across Southern Illinois remains high, but there are some indications of good news.

In the 17 southernmost counties, only six posted rises in case numbers this week. Those were Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Union counties.

Union County saw 441 new cases for the week ending Jan. 27. That tops their total of 359 new cases the preceding week. Massac County saw new cases rise to 319 on Jan. 27 from 266 new cases the week before. Johnson County saw 381 news cases for the week ending Jan. 27, state data shows.

The other 11 counties saw weekly decreases in new COVID-19 cases. Perry County alerted residents last week they had a record number of new cases, 590. Their total for the week ending Jan. 27 was 492. Franklin County was down to 868 new cases Jan. 27 from 940 new cases reported Jan. 20. Jackson County fell to 1,178 new cases Jan. 27 from 1,276 the preceding week. Williamson County saw similar numbers, dropping to 1,848 from 1,969.

This is good news, but officials say we need to watch the trends.

Bart Millstead, senior vice president and COO of SIH, said they are seeing a consistent range of patients in the hospital with the virus. The number of patients with the virus run from 65 to 80 each day.

He explained that the number of patients in the hospital is very fluid. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday morning was 74. When Rosslind Rice, SIH lead communications coordinator, double checked the number a short time later, it had dropped.

“Sixty-seven (67) COVID hospitalizations across three of the four SIH hospitals at 11:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022,” Rice said in an email.

That numbers includes: 35 patients admitted to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Of those, 26 were hospitalized for COVID, while nine were admitted for another reason but tested positive for COVID. Ten of them were fully vaccinated. Nine were eligible for boosters, but only one patient had received a booster. Eight patients were in ICU, including five who were fully vaccinated. Five of those were on ventilators, including three who were fully vaccinated.

SIH Herrin Hospital had admitted 30 COVID patients, including 13 admitted for another reason but were found to have COVID-19. Of those 30 patients, 17 were fully vaccinated and 14 eligible for boosters. Five of them had received a booster. One patient was in ICU and was not vaccinated. One patient, not vaccinated, was on a ventilator.

Harrisburg Medical Center had two COVID-19 patients. One was vaccinated and eligible for a booster. The other is vaccinated but not yet eligible for a booster.

SIH hospitals also had nine deaths of patients with the virus.

“I can tell you we did 570 total tests through the drive-thru. It is trending down from 700 per day. This could be a good sign,” Millstead said.

SIH also had 272 of their nearly 4,000 staff members out sick, including 79 registered nurses. Two weeks ago, they had 350 staff members out sick in one day.

Millstead added that they are following the CDC protocols for returning to work.

The average time that each COVID-19 patient is spending in the hospital is dropping, too. Patients with the delta variant were spending an average of 10 to 13 days in the hospital. Those with the omicron variant are staying an average of six days.

Millstead and Budde said across the state, hospitals are having a difficult time getting patients to lower levels of care when they no longer need hospitalization. It’s adding a lot of stress to hospital staff.

Budde said once new case numbers start falling, it takes another week or two for hospitalizations to fall.

“It’s a lot of stress. We have amazing staff dedicated to caring for people,” Budde said. “It’s wearing on us and we aren’t alone.”

Budde added that everyone is tired of the virus and want to get back to whatever normal used to be. However, nobody has the confidence that this will end. New variants keep popping up and they are impossible to predict.

The hospital is continuing to put elective surgeries on hold. Emergent needs are still being met.

For Budde, the answer is easy.

“The lack of vaccinations is one reason the region still has a growing positivity rate,” Budde said.

