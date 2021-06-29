Southern Illinois families share organ donor stories; SIH Herrin Hospital receives Gift of Life Medal

HERRIN — Jessica Cantrell is remembered by her siblings as a joyful and caring person who often helped others.

Even after her death at the age of the 35 on Nov. 15, 2019, she was able to help out one last time by donating her organs and saving the lives of two people.

According to her family, Jessica was riding a motorcycle in the Kroger Big K Run for the Fund in August 2008 when she was injured in an accident near Pinckneyville. She was a senior at Southern Illinois University at the time.

Her life was spared at the time, but forever changed from her injuries.

Jana Cantrell said her sister had signed up as an organ donor prior to her accident. She said it was about 12 hours between the time they knew their sister was dying and when Mid-America Transplant was able to procure her organs. Her kidneys were transplanted into two people.

Jonathan Cantrell praised the team at Herrin Hospital for taking great care Jessica and her family, and treating them with compassion.

“It was easy for us to make the decision (to donate her organs) because Jessica was a loving and caring person,” Jonathan Cantrell said. “We encourage others to be organ donors. We felt wonderful knowing two people were able to live because of her.”