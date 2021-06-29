Southern Illinois families share organ donor stories; SIH Herrin Hospital receives Gift of Life Medal

HERRIN — Jessica Cantrell is remembered by her siblings as a joyful and caring person who often helped others.
Even after her death at the age of the 35 on Nov. 15, 2019, she was able to help out one last time by donating her organs and saving the lives of two people.
According to her family, Jessica was riding a motorcycle in the Kroger Big K Run for the Fund in August 2008 when she was injured in an accident near Pinckneyville. She was a senior at Southern Illinois University at the time.
Her life was spared at the time, but forever changed from her injuries.
Jana Cantrell said her sister had signed up as an organ donor prior to her accident. She said it was about 12 hours between the time they knew their sister was dying and when Mid-America Transplant was able to procure her organs. Her kidneys were transplanted into two people.
Jonathan Cantrell praised the team at Herrin Hospital for taking great care Jessica and her family, and treating them with compassion.
“It was easy for us to make the decision (to donate her organs) because Jessica was a loving and caring person,” Jonathan Cantrell said. “We encourage others to be organ donors. We felt wonderful knowing two people were able to live because of her.”
They both spoke of how difficult the 12-hour wait for her to be taken to surgery to procure her organs was.
Brenda Dreyer of Marion had a different kind of wait. With her kidneys failing due to her autoimmune disease, Dreyer, of Marion, waited for a donor that was a match for a transplant.
That was sixteen years ago — and she ultimately received a life-saving transplant on Oct. 9, 2006.
“My life goes on because of a perfect stranger,” she said Tuesday.
That stranger turned out to be Brian Forrest, a firefighter from New York, she said. She carries his picture with her.
Gift of Life Medal
On Tuesday, the Cantrells and Dreyer shared their stories at an event at SIH Herrin Hospital, where the St. Louis-based Mid-America Transplant honored the hospital with the Gift of Life Medal for the work to support and encourage organ donation.
Rodney Smith, SIH vice president and administrator of SIH Herrin Hospital, talked about the honor for organ donors.
“When they (the medical team) have done everything they can to preserve life, the patient does one more thing by organ donation,” Smith said.
The staff lines the hall as the patient is taken to donate to honor the patient and family.
In 2019, Jessica Cantrell was one of two Herrin Hospital patients who donated organs that provided life-saving transplants for three people.
Mid-America Transplant, an organ procurement organization, works with 122 partner hospitals to provide life-changing organ and tissue transplants. They serve 84 counties in eastern and southern Missouri, Southern Illinois, and northeast Arkansas.
“I’m here on behalf of Mid-America Transplant to recognize SIH Herrin Hospital for their efforts. That’s incredible work,” Ron Gegg, manager of hospital service for Mid-America Transplant, said.
In 2020, 815 organs were transplanted from 278 donors and Mid-America procured just more than 2,400 tissue donations.
The Gift of Life Medal is given to organizations that show a commitment to organ and tissue donation. SIH Herrin Hospital helped make 2019 and 2020 record-breaking years for Mid-America Transplant.
