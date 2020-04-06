Southern Illinois healthcare providers offer video visits as alternative to traditional office visits

Southern Illinois Healthcare announced last week that SIH Medical Group is now conducting video visits for outpatient visits.
Dr. Matt Winkleman, of SIH Primary Care in Harrisburg, explained that government restrictions on telemedicine were recently loosened, which opened different types of platforms for medical visits.
“For a lot of things, it’s great," he said. "They allow a patient to stay home and get the care they need."
Many Southern Illinoisans are already using technology to visit with their grandchildren or other family members miles away. Video medical visit work the same way using apps like WebEx, Google Duo or FaceTime.
Who is eligible for a video visit? At this time, all primary care providers can use video visits for established patients. Providers will decide which patients need a face-to-face appointment and which patients can be seen using a video visit. Providers are not required to see all patients via video, but they are encouraged to offer the option to help patients practice social distancing.
How does it work? Registration will contact the patient to transition the visit to a video encounter. The patient may choose to use WebEx, FaceTime or Google Duo. For WebEx, registration staff invites patient to the WebEx and confirms the patient received the link in their email.
On the morning of the appointment, registration will release that day’s video visits. At the time of the appointment, a nurse will contact the patient by phone to complete the rooming components (the things a nurse does before the doctor enters the exam room). When the rooming process is completed, the nurse instructs the patient to click on the WebEx link or expect a call from the provider to complete a FaceTime or Duo call.
“There are a lot of areas where this can be useful,” Winkleman said.
He added the video visits are good for patients managing chronic conditions, rashes or mental health follow-ups such as depression, anxiety or ADHD. The visits also limit the possibility of exposing at risk patients with chronic conditions to COVID-19.
The video visits have some limitations, too. Many Southern Illinoisans lack good internet service, and their only option is a face-to-face visit. Also, the connections may not be as private as a traditional office visit. Some patients need to be seen because of the nature of their symptoms or disease.
Even with the limitations, Winkleman is pleased with how the visits are going. He is even learning some new things about his patients. During one recent video visit, he saw a patient painting.
“I think a lot of people are appreciate we’re being mindful of their health and safety. It’s one more piece of trying to keep patients and staff as safe as possible,” Winkleman said.
Several other healthcare providers have announced options for online visits.
Ferrell Hospital
Ferrell Hospital has developed several new options for patients to receive care for routine health issues.
Hospitality hours are 7 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, for well patients and offer preferred parking, in-car registration, no in-lobby waiting, and results in MyChart. Services available include routine/wellness labs, radiology services such as imaging, mammogram, bone scan, etc., and/or cardiopulmonary testing such as pulmonary function tests and EKG. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 618-297-9965.
Virtual Visits via Google Duo and/or telephone calls will be available for medication refills, follow-up visits, lab follow-ups, and management of chronic conditions such as hypertension, COPD, congestive heart failure, etc. Participating clinics include Ferrell Hospital Family Practice, Carmi Family Medicine, Eldorado Family Medicine and McLeansboro Family Medicine.
Convenient Care in Your Car allows patients to remain in their cars while being examined by Ferrell Hospital providers. This service, for both acute and chronic care needs, will be available at Eldorado Family Medicine with Dr. Joey Jackson and Dr. Luke Hall; Ferrell Hospital Family Practice with Dr. Nate Oldham and Nurse Practitioner Casey Carlile; and McLeansboro Family Medicine with Nurse Practitioners Mike Davenport and Amy Allen.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, patients can contact Ferrell Hospital Family Practice at 618-297-9665, Eldorado Family Medicine at 618-297-9660, Carmi Family Medicine at 618-380-9321 or McLeansboro Family Medicine at 618-643-2835.
Hamilton Memorial Virtual Clinic
The Hamilton Memorial Virtual Clinic is a telemedicine option available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for established patients. To be eligible for a virtual visit, patients must have been seen by a Hamilton Memorial Family Clinic provider within the last year and not have been seen for the same condition within the past seven days.
To make an appointment, call 618-643-2988 or 618-382-5030. For more information, visit hmhospital.org/virtual-clinic.
Heartland Women’s Healthcare
Heartland Women’s Healthcare has launched video-based visits for new and established patients from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No account registration or software downloads are required. Same-day appointments are currently available, and access hours will be broadened to meet demand.
Patients can choose a virtual visit as an alternative appointment for visits that do not require a physical exam, such as common health concerns, follow-up appointments, reviewing lab and test results, prescription refills, medication questions and more.
In-office appointments are still available at all Heartland Women’s Healthcare locations. All patients are being screened prior to entering.
To learn more about Heartland Women’s tele-healthcare, visit usaobgyn.com/telemedicine. To schedule an appointment, contact the Patient Support Center at 844-872-6249 or chat online at usaobgyn.com.
