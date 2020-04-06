Southern Illinois healthcare providers offer video visits as alternative to traditional office visits

On the morning of the appointment, registration will release that day’s video visits. At the time of the appointment, a nurse will contact the patient by phone to complete the rooming components (the things a nurse does before the doctor enters the exam room). When the rooming process is completed, the nurse instructs the patient to click on the WebEx link or expect a call from the provider to complete a FaceTime or Duo call.

“There are a lot of areas where this can be useful,” Winkleman said.

He added the video visits are good for patients managing chronic conditions, rashes or mental health follow-ups such as depression, anxiety or ADHD. The visits also limit the possibility of exposing at risk patients with chronic conditions to COVID-19.

The video visits have some limitations, too. Many Southern Illinoisans lack good internet service, and their only option is a face-to-face visit. Also, the connections may not be as private as a traditional office visit. Some patients need to be seen because of the nature of their symptoms or disease.

Even with the limitations, Winkleman is pleased with how the visits are going. He is even learning some new things about his patients. During one recent video visit, he saw a patient painting.