Southern Illinois hospitals change visitation policies due to increase in COVID cases

CARBONDALE — Some local hospitals have announced changes to visitation policies due to the record increases in COVID-19 positivity rates.

Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) will adjust its visitation policy. All inpatient adults at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and Harrisburg Medical Center may have one designated visitor for the day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. This change began Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Then visitor policy for The Birthing Center and Pediatrics at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and comfort or end-of-life care will not change.

All visitors will be required to wear approved procedure masks (provided at each location). No cloth masks will be allowed.

SSM Health in Illinois will change its visitation police at local care sites, including Good Samaritan Hospital – Mount Vernon and St. Mary’s in Centralia, on Thursday, Jan. 6. One support person will be allowed per day to visit between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. For the health and safety of patients and employees, rotating additional guests in patient rooms will not be allowed.

Obstetrics patients will be allowed two designated people to offer support for the duration of their stay. Pediatric patients also will be allowed up to two designated visitors.

Patients who are positive for COVID-19 or under investigation for the virus will remain under a strict, no visitors policy.

Visitors must be age 18 or older and follow these rules, including: Wearing approved face coverings, even when in the patient room. All individuals must be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Everyone must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving a patient’s room. Always stay at least six feet away from the patient (social distance).

If you plan to visit a patient in another hospital, it is recommended to check their current visitation policy. Policies vary throughout the region.

Many hospitals list their current visitation policies on the homepage of their websites, including Heartland Regional Medical Center, Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin and Union County Hospital in Anna.

