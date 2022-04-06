Southern Illinois hospitals scale back visitor restrictions as COVID-19 pandemic lessens

During the pandemic, local hospitals initiated visitation guidelines to protect patients, staff and visitors from contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

Now that the numbers of patients with COVID-19 have fallen to extremely low numbers, those strict visitation guidelines are being reversed.

SIH and Good Samaritan Hospital stopped restricting visitation for most hospitalized patients.

Rosslind Rice, lead communications manager for SIH, said standard visitation policies are in place for all SIH hospital facilities, except for visitation of COVID-positive patients.

SIH facilities include SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and Harrisburg Medical Center.

COVID patients may continue to have one designated visitor per day and that person is required to show proof of full vaccination or proof of recovery from COVID within the last 90 days.

Good Samaritan Hospital is no longer restricting visitors for patients who do are negative for COVID-19. They have also lifted the age restriction. COVID-positive patients are still under a strict no-visitor policy.

“We believe that it is now safe to expand our visitor policy at this time and we will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed,” shared Dr. John Kohler Sr., chief medical officer for SSM Health in Illinois.

Visiting hours will be extended to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and do not apply to outpatient surgical cases and Emergency Department guests. An overnight visitor may be allowed in certain situations and must be approved by nursing leadership.

The infusion center at SSM Health Cancer Care – Oza Cancer Center will not allow visitors at this time.

Adult patients at Heartland Regional Medical Center are allowed one visitor or support person during their entire visit. Visitors may not “switch out” with another visitor.

Two parents or legal guardians are allowed for pediatric patients and may stay overnight in accordance with the hospital’s regular policy.

Patients who are positive for COVID-19 or who are being tested for COVID-19 may not have visitors unless they have a special circumstance. No visitors will be allowed for ICU patients suspected of COVID-19.

Visitors to ICU patients not suspected of COVID-19 are subject to review by the charge nurse.

Visitor hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

At Pinckneyville Community Hospital, two designated visitors are allowed for patients in Acute Care Unit unless the patient meets the following criteria:

Pediatric patient may have both parents or a designated individual.

Visitors under the 18 years old will not be allowed.

Patients presenting to the emergency department, lab, imaging, respiratory therapy, specialty clinic, surgery, oncology, infusion therapy, and The Wellness Center for therapy shall be allowed one visitor.

Patients at Union County Hospital in Anna are allowed one visitor at a time between the hours at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., including those in surgery or the emergency department.

No visitors are allowed if the patient or visitor is positive for COVID-19, Influenza, or any other communicable infection.

Approved visitors are asked to stay in the patient's room, or designated waiting area, throughout the length of their visit.

Visiting hours at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and two visitors are allowed.

Children may visit during regular visiting hours when accompanied by an adult. Children must be supervised at all times by an adult who is not the patient.

Exceptions to all the visitor policies are available at all hospitals with approval from hospital leadership.

Visitors are required to continue wearing masks. Cloth masks are not allowed at SIH facilities and are not recommended at other hospitals.

Visitors are asked to call Marshall Browning Hospital at 618-542-2146 and Franklin Hospital in Benton at 618-439-3161 for the latest visitation policy.

