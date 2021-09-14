Southern Illinois' Region 5 down to zero ICU beds

All 88 of the region’s ICU beds are in use as case numbers continue to climb, leaving the area worse off than the rest of the state in terms of emergency care.

There were zero ICU beds available in Region 5 as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to IDPH’s metrics.

Neighboring Region 4 has 28 out of 110 ICU beds available and Region 6 has 36.

The Jackson County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 665 active cases, 7,543 cases to date, with 91 related deaths.

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 64 new cases and three deaths.

Southern Seven Health Department reported 75 new cases and one death.

SIU reported 25 positive cases for the week of Sept. 6-12. Five were faculty/staff members and 20 were students.

Region 5 has spent 11 days with a test positivity rate greater than 8% and hospitals have seen four consecutive days of an increase in patients.