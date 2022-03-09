Southern Seven announces mobile wellness services in lower Illinois counties

Southern Seven Health Department is announcing a new health service for residents living in the lower seven counties in Illinois.

Through a partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, Southern Seven has acquired the use of the IDPH Wellness on Wheels (WOW) van to provide health screenings and other services.

Over the next several months, the WOW van will visit each of the counties in an effort to take health services to people who may find it difficult to seek care.

The first events are scheduled March 30 in Pope County and are being held before the WOW van arrives. The WOW van will be inside Golconda Golden Circle from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and in the Community Room at Golconda High School from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to NARCAN Training, S7HD will offer free blood pressure and colorectal cancer tests. For a fee, blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests will be available.

All services will be offered while supplies last and are covered by most insurance carriers.

No appointment will be necessary for services. Walk-ins are welcome.

The IDPH Wellness on Wheels van is a multi-disciplinary mobile unit that provides a variety of health services. IDPH partners with health agencies and hospitals to provide staff and services in the Wellness on Wheels van at sites where people can come for medical services.

Southern Seven used the WOW vans in 2021 to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

For more information and future outreach events for the WOW van program through Southern Seven Health Department, contact Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, ext. 9161, or visit S7HD on Facebook or online at www.southern7.org.

