Southern Seven Health Department, in partnership with genetic service company Invitae Corporation and the Hope Light Foundation, is now offering genetic testing for cancer to local residents that are 18 and older. Their goal is to help reduce cancer-related deaths from inherited cancers.

Shawna Rhine, community outreach coordinator and public information officer for Southern Seven, said their region, which includes Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties, sits inside hot spots for cancer in the nation.

“We sit in a health dessert (a location with little or no health care available). People have to travel many, many miles for screening or treatment,” Rhine said.

Through genetic cancer testing, individuals can identify their risk for certain cancers before a diagnosis, which could mean earlier detection and prevention of cancer, especially with cancers that do not have screening tests.

For residents of Southern Illinois who face increased rates of cancer when compared with the rest of the state, genetic testing is vital to surviving cancer.

“There is a growing need in Southern Illinois to improve access to genetic testing both before and at the time of diagnosis to reduce barriers for all populations,” Rhonda Andrews-Ray, S7HD executive director and public health administrator, said. “This is especially true for those in underserved rural communities.”

Those who have genetic testing results can take that information to their primary care physician.

According to the National Cancer Institute, about 13% of all cancers may be due to inherited genetic changes. In Illinois this year, an estimated 8,900 individuals will die from inherited cancers, with about 37,100 new cases of inherited cancers diagnosed.

A positive test can pinpoint the risk of developing cancer and help people to make informed medical decisions to reduce their risk. Genetic testing is extremely important for those with a risk for cancers that do not have a screening test which can detect the cancer in early stages, such as a colonoscopy or mammogram.

Dr. Catherine O’Connor, a breast surgeon at the SIH Breast Center in Carbondale, said testing positive for one inherited cancer, such as breast, prostate, ovarian, pancreas, some types of melanoma, kidney, colon, uterine and thyroid, may increase the risk for other cancers.

Testing positive for BRCA2 gene, often associated with breast cancer, raises the risk for pancreatic and prostate cancer and melanoma.

Some genes that affect cancer can be carried, such as the MUTHY gene. If a person carries the gene, other family members need to be part of the cancer conversation.

“We don’t want folks taking this to their graves,” O’Connor said.

The first step toward genetic testing is to talk to your family. Families don’t always talk about cancer. Find out what family members had cancer and what kind it was. It helps test for the right genes.

“To order the correct test, you have to know what you are looking for,” O’Connor said.

For people living outside the area of Southern Seven, having information about family members with cancer can help get insurance to pay for genetic testing.

Genetic testing through Southern Seven Health Department is available by appointment only, and involves a simple blood draw or saliva sample to determine your risk of nine potential cancers. Those include breast, colorectal, ovarian, prostate, stomach and uterine cancer.

It can also help to identify other at-risk relatives for whom genetic testing is recommended.

Testing may be right for you if you or a relative (including siblings, children, parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents):

Had a rare cancer

Had cancer before age 50

Was diagnosed with more than one cancer

Had multiple relatives on the same side of your family with the same type(s) of cancer

Had 10 or more colorectal polyps found during your colonoscopies

Tested positive for a genetic variant related to cancer risk

For more information about genetic cancer testing available through Southern 7 Health Department, call 618-634-2297, visit southern7.org or download the Southern 7 app.

Those living outside of Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties should talk to their doctor about genetic testing for cancer.