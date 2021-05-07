SSM Good Samaritan Hospital's Loghan Matyi says patients deserves the best care

As an intensive care nurse at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Loghan Matyi RN is very familiar with the ups and downs of caring for those who need it most.

Although she’s just 26 and only been a nurse for about four years, she has already seen a lot.

“Being an ICU nurse is ever-changing and very fast paced, especially with COVID. You have to be able to adapt to the environment," the Christopher resident says. “One day your patient can be sitting on the edge of the bed talking with you and the next that patient literally can be having the worst day of their life.”

She says her role requires her to give every patient her very best every day.

“I want to, at the end of the day, be able to look back and say that I’ve helped in some way,” she adds. “Every single day I feel like I’m making a difference.”

Matyi also works as an RN for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center, where she says she strives to give the same level of care that she provides in the ICU and did as a CAN in the step-down unit at SSM Good Samaritan before moving to the ICU.