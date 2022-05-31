Stroke Awareness Month ends with a reminder to BE FAST

CARBONDALE — Tuesday was the last day of Stroke Awareness Month, which is May. Dr. Andrea Loggini and Rich Davis of Carterville used Tuesday to talk about stroke.

On Nov. 8, 2017, Davis attended a meeting at his Carbondale office of Century 21. He got in his truck to drive back to Carterville, but felt like something was wrong. Instead of driving home, he headed in the opposite direction to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but I didn’t know what was wrong,” Davis said.

By the time Davis reached the hospital, his speech was slurred and he couldn’t open the door of his truck. He worked until he got the door opened and got out of the truck. He yelled for help and a paramedic who was walking out of the emergency department, and a groundskeeper helped into the hospital.

Davis was having a stroke. His stroke was a dissection of the carotid artery. His artery tore and sent a clot to his brain.

Davis spent a week in the Carbondale hospital and was transferred to Herrin for rehabilitation. He spent three weeks in intensive rehab, occupational, physical and speech. When he was discharged from Herrin, he transferred to outpatient therapy.

“Having a stroke was nothing I expected. My weight was fine. My health was fine,” Davis said.

He had to learn to walk and write again. His wife, Janie, was with him throughout the ordeal. “Everyday, Janie would take me to the mall and let me go for about 45 minutes,” he said.

He started with a walker. He now walks three to four miles per day.

“I had two grandchildren. I wanted to come back for them,” Davis said.

Dr. Loggini said it is important for the community to know about stroke and what to do if someone is having a stroke.

A stroke is a clinical diagnosis of sudden loss of blood to the brain. It is characterized by a loss of balance or vision, a twisted face or speech not working.

“You need to call 911 immediately, and what you do after calling 911 is very important,” Loggini said.

He said doctors will need to know when the symptoms started, the name and phone number of a family member, what medicine the patient takes and will need a list of those medications.

He said to use the acronym BE FAST from the American Stroke Association. It is: B — Balance, E — Eyes (vision), F — Face Drooping, A — Arm Weakness, S — Speech Difficulty, and T — Time to call 911.

Loggini explained that some medicines and treatments can only be started in early hours of a stroke, such as clot-busting drug TPA.

“Stroke means loss of blood flow to an area of the brain,” Loggini said.

Now five years after his stroke, Davis is doing well. He credits his recovery to getting up and going every day.

He has lost some use of his left hand and has a little forgetfulness. He wears his vehicle key on a lanyard to help keep track of it and has a mat at his back door that reminds him of the things he needs each day.

“I was lucky. I worked very hard to get back to where I am today,” Davis said.

