Sue Kuberski was only 11 when she saved her mom's life; it changed her life

Sue Kuberski, RN BSN WOCN, was 11 years old when she discovered her calling.
Her mother, a severe asthmatic was miles away from the nearest hospital. Needing an injection of epinephrine to treat the asthma attack, she turned to her daughter for help.
“It was really a difficult thing, but as I watched her breathing ease, I realized I was helping her,” Kuberski recalls. “I think that was the first time I realized what I was going to do with my life. I’ve never doubted it.”
Today, the 66-year-old serves at a staff nurse at the Veterans Administration Community Based Outreach Clinic in her hometown of Mt. Vernon. It’s the latest stop in a 45-year nursing career which saw her become one of the region’s first wound, ostomy and continence nurses.
She also has spent nearly a decade helping to train future nurses, teaching nursing clinicals or the on-site portions of nursing training for both Kaskaskia College and Rend Lake College.
“I love to see a student’s eyes light up whenever they are able to connect a symptom with a disease process and I know that they will remember it. That is amazing because you have brought them to that understanding and connection. It humbles me to have brought them to that,” she says.
Kuberski’s career has included time with what is now SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, consulting work with SIH hospitals and work with a private medical practice. She joined the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Marion 11 years ago. She’s been at the Mount Vernon facility since recovering from her own bout of COVID-19.
Regardless of where she has provided care, Kuberski says there is something special about being a nurse.
“I love it when a patient looks at you and says ‘thank you.’ There is no greater blessing in the world than knowing that you have helped another human being. There just isn’t,” she says.
It’s a feeling she’s known since she was a child.
“Some people become nurses and some were born to be nurses. I feel like I am one of them. I was born to be a nurse. It is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do.”
