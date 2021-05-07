Sue Kuberski was only 11 when she saved her mom's life; it changed her life

Sue Kuberski, RN BSN WOCN, was 11 years old when she discovered her calling.

Her mother, a severe asthmatic was miles away from the nearest hospital. Needing an injection of epinephrine to treat the asthma attack, she turned to her daughter for help.

“It was really a difficult thing, but as I watched her breathing ease, I realized I was helping her,” Kuberski recalls. “I think that was the first time I realized what I was going to do with my life. I’ve never doubted it.”

Today, the 66-year-old serves at a staff nurse at the Veterans Administration Community Based Outreach Clinic in her hometown of Mt. Vernon. It’s the latest stop in a 45-year nursing career which saw her become one of the region’s first wound, ostomy and continence nurses.

She also has spent nearly a decade helping to train future nurses, teaching nursing clinicals or the on-site portions of nursing training for both Kaskaskia College and Rend Lake College.

“I love to see a student’s eyes light up whenever they are able to connect a symptom with a disease process and I know that they will remember it. That is amazing because you have brought them to that understanding and connection. It humbles me to have brought them to that,” she says.