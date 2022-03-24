Surviving colorectal cancer is possible if caught early, Marion physician says

MARION — Dr. Amar Mukerji, a colon and rectal surgeon at Heartland Regional Medical Center, says there is both and good and bad new regarding colorectal cancer.

He shared this information during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated in March.

The bad news is that colorectal cancer is super common, according to Mukerji. It is the third-leading cancer in Illinois.

He said colorectal cancer can be diagnosed early with screening. The standard screening method is a colonoscopy.

“This screening method offers the only leading cancer decreasing treatment,” Mukerji said.

If polyps are found during a colonoscopy, they are removed. This prevents cancer from forming in the colon.

If cancer is found early, it is curable. Mukerji said 90% of stage 1 colorectal cancers are cured. He said that is good news.

“Screening, the first time colonoscopy, should start at 45. If there is a family history of colon cancer, screening should begin at the age the family member was diagnosed or at age 40,” Mukerji said.

Treatment is generally surgery followed by chemotherapy.

Warren “Willy” Glad, of Creal Springs, began having some issues last spring. He saw his doctor and scheduled a colonoscopy with Dr. Kevin Claffey.

During the screening, they found a tumor and polyps, and he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Glad was referred to Dr. Mukerji for surgery.

“I was all done by June,” he said.

Glad said he was lucky. He has enough colon left that he did not need a colostomy.

After surgery, Glad had chemotherapy until October on an every other week schedule.

He was scheduled for another colonoscopy, and it was normal.

“I wouldn’t want to wish it on anybody, but it’s something you can get through,” Glad said.

Glad has a strong family history of colorectal cancer. His aunt was diagnosed at age 45 and an uncle at age 75. He and his mother were diagnosed at age 51.

He underwent genetic testing at the VA Hospital.

“They want my kids to begin colonoscopies now,” Glad said. His adult children are 26, 29 and 31.

Today, things are going well for Glad. He has started a new job and is living his life. While he did not catch his cancer as early as he could have, he is doing well.

“I hope I don’t have a recurrence,” Glad said.

Mukerji said several things can prevent colorectal cancer, including: following a healthy lifestyle with a healthy diet and exercise, staying at an ideal body weight, cutting down on processed meats, and staying on schedule for screenings.

Colonoscopy is the idea screening. None of the other screening methods are as invasive. Mukerji said a test like Cologuard or a FIT test are available, but it is important to follow those with a colonoscopy if anything shows up.

“Prep is the bigger hurdle than the actual procedure. You sleep through the procedure and a colonoscopy takes half an hour,” Mukerji said.

