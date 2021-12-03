Syphilis cases surge 75% in Jackson County; cases on the rise nationally

Syphilis cases in Jackson county have risen 75% — in line with a resurgence of the disease nationwide, according to the Jackson County Health Department.

Despite the availability of common treatments, syphilis, which was once thought to be nearly eradicated, has spread across the nation in the last decade, according to the CDC, especially among newborns.

“For a disease that was thought to be nearly eradicated, the recent resurgence is alarming to public health officials,” The Jackson County Health Department said in a release. “Untreated syphilis is associated with detrimental health outcomes, including potentially life-altering health consequences such as hearing loss, blindness, neurological complications and the increased risk of contracting other sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV.”

Paula Clark, division director of HIV services at JCHD, said Syphilis is spread through unprotected sex. She said the disease will typically start with a very large sore.

“It's usually in your genital area, or in your mouth, genital rectal area or in your mouth. And then when that goes away, that gives that person a false sense of security,” Clark said. “But then they will develop a rash on their hands, on their feet, on their trunk and it almost looks similar to measles, it's a little round, crusty kind of rash. And then that can clear up even and then it starts getting into your nervous system and can get into your brain and it's very dangerous for those who are of childbearing age.”

It is particularly dangerous for those who are of childbearing age. Even though JCHD says the majority of cases are among men who have sex with other men, there has been a recent increase among premenopausal women, coinciding with a concerning rise of syphilis cases at birth (congenital syphilis).

The disease is passed through the placenta when a baby is in utero, Clark said.

“We hadn't had any cases of congenital syphilis in babies for years and years and we've had two lately,” Clark said. “That can either cause stillborn or early delivery, brain damage, bone and lung issues. They can have to have ongoing ... treatment and still not necessarily survive. So it's just a very, very serious disease.”

Clark said there are a few different reasons for the nationwide increase in Syphilis.

“I won't blame the pandemic for the increase. It's not helping the increase, but it's just, there's, I would say, just somewhat of a change of people's behavior, that there's more risky behavior going on, people are having more partners, they are using hookup sites, not using protection during sex. So it's just a decline in some of those behaviors,” Clark said.

Syphilis is curable and is treated with a series of shots and antibiotics, Clark said. Individuals can be tested in a completely confidential manner with the Jackson County Health Department.

JCHD provides testing and treatment for a flat $20 fee. Simply call (618) 684-3143, ext. 150 and say you want to make an appointment for sexual health.

SIU's Student Health Center provides testing and treatment as well and Beth Morrison, the assistant director of student health services and director of wellness and health promotion services said students can be tested without seeing a provider.

Morrison said one thing she would like the community to know when it comes to preventing Syphilis and other STDs, is that it is important to get tested regularly even if one is engaging in protected sex.

"You should probably get tested every three months if you're engaging in unprotected or non-monogamous sex, and every six months if you're engaging in monogamous and protected sex," Morrison said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.